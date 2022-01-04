These condos are for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Buffalo or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Buffalo condos have been selected from our classified listings:

125 Edward Street, Buffalo, 14201 2 Beds 1 Bath | $194,900 | Condominium | 976 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Tasteful top floor unit with central air in the heart of Allentown! Bright open concept with windows on 3 sides and skylight. Updated gallery kitchen with all appliances and granite counters. Bath also features granite counters along with marble floors. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Further recent updates on this architectural gem include re pointing and painting of entire building, new soffits and gutter, new entry front door and steps, beautiful common area with green space and community table and grill. Conveniently located to many restaurants, theaters and all city living conveniences. Updated coin laundry. 2 dogs or cats under 20lbs permitted.

For open house information, contact Daniel F Eisenhauer, RE/MAX North at 716-633-1111

31 Park Lane Court, Williamsville, 14221 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to this awesome condo in beautiful Williamsville near all conveniences.Beautiful well kept clean building in lovely park like setting.Large entry foyer with access to storage and convenient underground parking garage with parking for one car.This unit has nice entry foyer that leads you into this spotless home.Large formal dining room perfect for entertaining.Bright eat-in kitchen with oak cabinets,newer corian countertops,sink and ceramic floor.Kitchen comes with all appliances.Large master suite with large closets and full bath.Two extra large bedrooms at other end of condo along with full bath.Newer windows and sliding glass door leading to sunny balcony with great views.This is such a sunny home and in pristine condition.Large rooms with a great floor plan.Common laundry just down the hall for easy access.Hurry on this remarkable home!

For open house information, contact Kathleen T Peglau, Northern Star Realty at 585-392-8222

4275 Arthur Court, Hamburg, 14075 3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Condominium | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2017

You have seen the rest, now Experience the BEST! This Beautiful Condo, at the end of the Cul De Sac, has had a Complete Kitchen Remodel, boosting Quartz Countertops, Brand New Cabinets & Custom Island. Also upgraded is the Lovely Back Patio that has just been built. This wonderful Home features a Master Ensuite upstairs as well as 2nd Floor Laundry. With an additional Full Bathroom Upstairs & a Half Bath Downstairs, this Home has everything you need. The Open Floor Plan & Huge Full Basement will give everyone all the space that they need. Perfectly built in '17, this Home has all New CPVC Plumbing, 200 Amp Service, High Efficiency Furnace & on Demand Hot Water. Do not miss out on this Fantastic Chance to call 4275 Arthur Ct., home. Book your appointment today as showings begin Saturday, 12/4 at 10:am.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Evans, WNY Metro Roberts Realty at 716-480-3049

731 West Ferry Street, Buffalo, 14222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Condominium | 764 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Completely renovated co-op apartment conveniently located on the 1st floor of Tudor Plaza. This building has a fantastic location that is steps to Elmwood Ave., shops, restaurants and a few blocks from the Medical Corridor. Great open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and is open to the main living area. There is an alcove that is perfect for a dining table or office area. 2 spacious bedrooms, and redone full bath with a walk-in shower with glass enclosure. The building has a roof top deck reserved for private use of the residents, and a beautiful garden area with a covered area with grills available for residents use. Large heated garage. The monthly fee includes all utilities and taxes, as well as common utilities, building maintenance, snow and garbage removal, and a storage unit.

For open house information, contact Tracy Heneghan, Gurney Becker & Bourne at 716-849-1234