On the hunt for a home in Fresno? These houses are on the market

5150 E Tower Ave, Fresno, 93725 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,261 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, this move in ready home features an open floor plan providing a spacious, comfortable feel. Ceiling fans throughout for those Fresno summer days. Custom built-ins in the living room and dining area create additional storage. The walnut breakfast bar offers ample seating in the kitchen. French doors lead outside to a covered patio and spacious backyard. Walking distance to Storey Elementary School and Terronez Middle School. Solar lease through Sunrun. Outdoor spa, washer, dryer, refrigerator included in sale with no warranty at no value.

1022 W Highland Lot 76 Road, Madera, 93636 4 Beds 4 Baths | $744,410 | Single Family Residence | 2,954 Square Feet | Built in None

Stop the car! Have you seen Riverstone? Popular Abram Single Story Plan with beautiful entry courtyard! Join luxury living in the first Wathen Castanos homes built in this lovely community. Upgraded Tuscan exterior elevation. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath new construction open concept home with a Cosmo Fireplace will be ready for the warmth of your family in April. All this plus a bonus room! Add a 3 car garage and beautiful Covered patio and this home truly offers it all. At 2954 square feet it has so much open ,light and airy living space. Not to mention a homesite that is over 9,000 square feet! Stop by the sales office for access to this home. Beautiful fixtures and all two tone painted for you! SS Kitchen Aid appliances in this cooks kitchen with huge island. Brushed Nickel fixtures. Beautiful Manta Ray cabinets throughout! Elegant quartz countertops! Entertainers dream home! Come see it before it is SOLD! Don't forget to ask about builder incentives and warranty included.

5348 Millbrae Avenue W, Fresno, 93722 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Freshly painted inside and out, this beautiful home welcomes you with separate covered porches on both side of the front entrance. As you enter through the front door, you will be delighted with a spacious formal dining room which leads into the kitchen filled with beautiful granite countertops, a cooktop, and built-iin oven and microwave. Entertain your family and guests in the livingroom with quick access to the covered patio and pergola in the backyard. Enjoy a family BBQ in the spacious backyard without a neighbor overlooking from the rear fence. You are quickly welcome back into the home through the master bedroom door which leads you directly from the backyard. To the right of the master bedroom is the separate tub and shower along with two separate (his/her) sink and a private water closet. Down the hall you will find 2 good size secondary bedrooms within close proximity to each other and the laundry room, which leads you to the spacious 2 car garage.

8271 N Barton, Fresno, 93720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Located a few miles from the River park shopping center and Clovis west high school. This home has been nicely updated from top to bottom. New granite countertops, Vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, neutral paint throughout and newer stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom was recently tiled and completely redone giving it a spa like feel. This home has a warmth that will make you feel at home. Pack your bags and come on over.

