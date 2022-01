(NEWTON/OLNEY) Regional Superintendent of Schools Monte Newlin has announced that he will be retiring from the position at the end of his current term, in June of 2023. Newlin was appointed to the job of representing the Clay-Crawford-Jasper-Lawrence-Richland Educational Service Region to replace Carol Steinman in April of 2011. Newlin was then elected in 2012 to serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term, plus subsequently re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Over his 36 year career in public education, Newlin has served as a high school social studies and English teacher, a guidance counselor, and principal before serving what will be more than twelve years as Regional Superintendent of Schools for the five county region. Newlin lives in Hutsonville with his wife Angela and three children.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO