'Ice Age' crew returns in new trailer for 'Adventures of Buck Wild'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 2 days ago
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The prehistoric heroes of the Ice Age series are back in a new trailer for upcoming animated sequel, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

Possum brothers Crash and Eddie find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs in the clip released on Tuesday.

The duo are saved by one-eyed weasel Buck Wild, a skilled adventurer who works with Crash, Eddie and their friends in order to save the Lost World from being dominated by dinosaurs.

The trailer ends with Ice Age's Sid, Manfred, Diego and more riding on top of a large dinosaur.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is coming to Disney+ on Jan. 28. Simon Pegg, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Justina Machado, Vincent Tong and Aaron Harris provide voices.

John C. Donkin serves as director. Jim Hecht, Ray DeLaurentis and Will Schifrin penned the script, based off of a story by Hecht and Lori Forte.

