Filip Hrgovic and his team hope that from the first IBF-sanctioned heavyweight fight of 2022 comes the chance to move within one win of challenging for his first major title. Luis Ortiz emerged victorious in dramatic fashion, rallying from two knockdowns to score two of his own in a sixth-round stoppage of former IBF heavyweight titlist Charles Martin atop the January 1 Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The bout was billed as a title eliminator, though with work to do as Ortiz now replaces Martin as the number-two contender in the IBF heavyweight rankings.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO