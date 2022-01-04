Single-family homes for sale in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) Looking for a house in Washington? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Washington area:

5103 Bromley Lane, Richmond, 22226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,565 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near the Willow Lawn Shopping Center is ready for new owners. House has plenty of kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, sunroom, large deck and a larger patio. The wood floors are in amazing shape. Plantation shutters throughout, large closets, detached tool shed with electricity, 5 years left on roof warranty. No known defects with fireplace, chimney, and flu and they convey AS IS. AC 3 years old.

For open house information, contact Faye Hager, Virginia Capital Realty at 804-545-6300

9913 Jacqueline Dr, Fort Washington, 20744 4 Beds 3 Baths | $699,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,674 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with optional island opens to breakfast area and family room.- Optional features available include a morning room, guest room, and fireplace.- Owner's suite with expansive walk-in closet, dual vanity, and seated shower.- Two foot extension option available.- Finished basement options available.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Delivery dates are approximate and subject to change without notice. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Anderson Dan Ryan - Washington Metro Region

3118 Cherry Road Ne, Washington, 20018 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,205 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Renovations are almost complete. Will upload photos shortly.

For open house information, contact Seth Haskins, NextHome Envision at 301-881-NEXT

Airport Drive, Fort Washington, 20744 4 Beds 3 Baths | $571,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in None

- Attached 1-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with optional island opens to breakfast area and family room. - Optional features available include a morning room, study, and fireplace. - Owners suite with two walk-in closets, dual vanity, and seated shower. - Four foot rear extension available.- Upper level laundry.- Finished basement options available.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Anderson Dan Ryan - Washington Metro Region