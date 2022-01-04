Top homes for sale in Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milwaukee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

942 West Shaker Circle, Mequon, 53092 2 Beds 3 Baths | $384,942 | Duplex | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Don't let the outside deter you, by the time you move in BRAND NEW LP siding will be installed. (Last week of June). Upon entering this home you have a foyer with a hug living room opening up to a formal dining area. Kitchen has beautiful cabinets with an island, Kitchen is open to the family room with a wood burning brick fireplace and built ins. You be amazed with the wet bar built in., The upstairs has two individual suites with own baths. The walk in closets are huge and the master has the laundry in it. The finished basement is other great entertaining space. Extra laundry or storage room, too. Basement has been sealed (With a warranty). So much to offer, The backyard has a double patio and planter boxes for flowers which is quite private. Don't let this pass you by.

For open house information, contact Kathie Allen, RE/MAX Plaza at 815-385-6770

904 E Pearson St, Milwaukee, 53202 2 Beds 2 Baths | $444,000 | Condominium | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Enjoy the gorgeous city views from this top floor historic condo in the Western Leather Lofts! Spacious floorpan with two generous bedrooms boasts exposed brick, post-and-beam ceilings, and oversized windows providing ample natural lighting. A separate den space off of the living room could be home to your gym or home office. A ladder leading up to a cozy lofted space and ample closet/storage space will complete this condo. Two exterior parking spaces and a storage unit are included! The walkability of this East Side location is second to none. You will find coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores steps outside of your front door!

For open house information, contact Falk Ruvin Gallagher Team*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

1617 W Center St, Milwaukee, 53206 3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1890

HUD owned and offered '' AS-IS'' without repairs or warranties. Huge Single-Family house with good bones. Great value for the price. Opportunity awaits your financial presence. It's an affordable house for the right person. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Timothy D Ferguson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Metro Realty at 262-439-8897

4400 S 35Th St, Greenfield, 53221 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome to Greenfield! This charming brick home is located on a large double lot. This home features a updated bathroom, a natural fireplace, hard wood floors, newer roof and central air. This gem has a lower rec room with space to entertain, newer carpet and many other features. Close to shopping, parks, and schools. Hurry it won't last!

For open house information, contact Brandon L Behling, Homestead Realty, Inc~Milw at 414-461-4040