Homes for sale in Albuquerque: New listings

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

If you’re Albuquerque-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1117 Georgene Drive Ne, Albuquerque, 87112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $243,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,598 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This 3 bed 2 bath home is open, welcoming and ready for it's new owners. With a see-through fireplace warming the main living spaces, you will enjoy plenty of warm and comforting days in this home. Located in a neighborhood close to many conveniences and easy access to I-40 and hiking & biking trails.Although the interior needs TLC, the roof was replaced in late 2020 with a transferrable warranty. Come see the potential this home has to offer.

11701 Coyote Run Road Ne, Albuquerque, 87122 4 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 2002

SIMPLY SENSATIONAL home with classic style in North Albuquerque Acres! 360-degree VIEWS from inside and out of the majestic Sandias! Walk into this gem's stunning interior with tile and hard wood floors and a sweeping staircase at the entrance--this is a fantastic entertaining space! The house gives off a delightful contemporary feeling with a spacious and open flowing floor-plan, 2 large living/den areas, gas fireplace and large picture windows to enjoy the view in every season. Host dinner parties or game night in the gorgeous formal dining area. The spacious kitchen is a culinary dream with a large island, breakfast nook, a walk-in pantry, and a generous amount of cabinets and counter space for cooking up all of your favorite culinary treats.

13360 Camino Del Norte Ne, Albuquerque, 87123 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute and Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Established Northeast Heights Neighborhood! Home has wonderful updates including the kitchen & bathrooms! Also, Vinyl wood-look flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms, All windows have been replaced, Heil Furnace, SS Appliances, granite countertops and beautiful tile splash, Solar Tubes and Recessed Lighting installed! Roof replaced in 2014 with complete roof maintenance and certification April/2019, Lift Master Garage Door Opener May/2019! Ceiling Fans w/lights in all rooms! Home is near the Tramway bike/walking trail, I-40 and shopping!

8804 Camp Verde Street Nw, Albuquerque, 87114 4 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Back on the market previous buyer financing fell through again! Welcome Home to this beautifully cared for home in the beautiful Tierra Vista neighborhood! This highly sought after area and open floor plan boasts amazing views of the Sandias from the low maintenance backyard. This home includes a refrigerated cooling system, tankless water heater, granite kitchen countertops, the stainless steel kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom with a garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Close to the main highway and great schools!

