House-hunt Oklahoma City: What’s on the market

3512 Chesterfield Place, Oklahoma City, 73179 4 Beds 3 Baths | $357,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,590 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Nestled in the popular Morgan Estates, this beautiful home is move in ready! Upon entering the property, the study/office with built in desk is just to the right of the front door. Past the study is a beautiful open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, ample counter space, pantry, gas range, built in oven, center island, the kitchen flows into a cozy living room with fireplace and plenty of natural light. Next to the living room is the theater room perfect for entertaining and family nights. Just past the kitchen is the hallway that leads to spacious main bedroom and bath with double vanity sinks, jetted tub, walk-in shower and walk in closet with built in shelves. The dining room leads to a covered patio and large backyard with a privacy fence. The backyard has an additional chain link fenced area, perfect for pets, gardening, or play area. Attached 3 car garage with in ground storm shelter, and generac generator and switch.

4205 S Wofford Avenue, Del City, 73115 3 Beds 2 Baths | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Back on the Market after buyers financing fell through. Super cute fully bricked Del City 3 bedroom home with UPDATES!! This home has great space along with a 2 car garage with door openers. Inside laundry area and there is also a large backyard with shed and gardening planters that all stay. Seller is leaving fridge, washer & dryer, and wooden built-in shelves in garage. Roof, water heater, flooring, light fixtures, fans and painting are all newer. There are gutters on the front and sides of home. Check out the updates throughout the home including recessed area for fridge for more open space. Don't wait...make this your new home for before the holidays hit! Middle school is Kerr Middle. Buyer and buyers agent to verify info. Del City inspections and repairs complete.

3740 N Riverside Drive, Bethany, 73008 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,833 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great location! 4 bed 2 bath. Walking distance from the lake. New paint, flooring and fixtures. Spacious home! Ready for its new owner.

4000 Lamar Drive, Del City, 73115 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Lovely Home on a Corner Lot AND close to the AFB! This home features a Very large secluded Master Suite with an oversized walk-in closet, perfect sized study, spacious living area with corner fireplace, covered patio PLUS a very large back yard. *HVAC unit upgraded 2020 *Roof replaced September 2021 **Ready to move in! Back door has a doggy door as a plus for dog owners!

