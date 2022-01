“People who are homeless are not social inadequates. They are people without homes.” — Sheila M. In early December, I watched as the encampment behind the Haywood Street church was destroyed by the DOT. This was a camp that grew from one tent to a small group of 15-20 tents. I had spent some time talking to the people living there and was always met with stories and kindness. I had heard a minister had called to complain about garbage, fires and fights. What minister would call to get a camp dismembered when they have nowhere to go?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO