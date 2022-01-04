House-hunt Louisville: What’s on the market

(LOUISVILLE, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Louisville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

4707 Cane Run Rd, Louisville, 40216 4 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1952

House will not go FHA, an in need of major repair. This property to be sold with 4703 and 4705 Cane Run Rd for a total of 1.85 acres. Great commercial potential. (3 lots total.)

1618 Trevilian Way, Louisville, 40205 4 Beds 2 Baths | $323,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1937

BACK on the MARKET!An opportunity to live in the Highlands at a great price. Beautiful Highlands home that has not been on the Market for over 40 years. The recent family room/bedroom addition provides plenty of light and a view of the wildflowers in the backyard.Other features in the house include a whole house generator for weather emergencies, new basement windows, New deck and sunroom, laundry on main floor, flat yard, MSD added swale and drains in back, short distance to restaurants, grocery store and drugstores and only 2 blocks from Creason Park.

7900 Shepherdsville Rd, Louisville, 40219 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,373 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Quality-built 1950s Bedford-Stone ranch with professionally built two room addition. The home features a living room, dining room, family room, four bedrooms and two full baths on the main floor with hardwood under the living room carpet. The basement is partially finished and has the laundry and storage area. This is the second owner who has lived here for over 60 year, so it needs your updates. The home sits on a corner lot in an excellent neighborhood with a side deck and refreshed landscape. All appliances currently in home will remain.

9805 Agena Dr, Louisville, 40229 3 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Updated cute and cozy move in ranch, with living and separate family .3 big bedrooms, 1 huge bath, 2 1/2 car garage, private backyard and recently installed A/C Furnace and Water Heater. New flooring in whole house.

