Townhomes of El Paso: See what’s on the market

(EL PASO, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in El Paso, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in El Paso, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1333 Murchison Drive, El Paso, 79902 3 Beds 2 Baths | $243,500 | Townhouse | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Quite unique patio home in Medical Center Area see the sunset and views in the plush yard that wraps around this beautiful home. Featuring 3 bedrooms with office and 2 full baths. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dinning room, an atrium or greenhosue, sperated kitchenette dinning in the kitchen. Master is downstairs and is very spacious with closet spaces. Master bath has double vanities and a skylight. 2 large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, one has an office room, lots of closet space. Attached double car garage with openers. Security bars and shutters on all windows. Mature trees and grass with sprinkler front, wraps side and back. Roof recently replaced. Back covered porch has a jacuzzi that the owner never used and is conveying with property. All electric no gas on property. Location, Location, Location and pleasurable views.

For open house information, contact Yvonne Gomez, Home Pros Real Estate Group at 915-585-8806

3616 Oasis Drive, El Paso, 79936 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,950 | Townhouse | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful well taken care of home in Oasis Ranch, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see! Call today.

For open house information, contact Issa Atiyah, Innovation Realty at 915-626-5589

472 Vin Benicarlo Place, El Paso, 79912 2 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Townhouse | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MONTECILLO - SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY!!!! TOWNHOME WITH AN UNOBSTRUCTED VIEW TO OUR MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN RANGE. Gas Post Lights line the streets to lead you to our Luxury Town Homes 2 bedroom 3 stories . TOP GOLF, RESTAURANTS Modern and amazing. Enter from the porch area to a Flex Room,( office, living space, tv area, reading room, Open floor plan with a spaciou kitchen, Jennaire granite island, farm sink, large and inviting living area- fireplace with cantera stone- Wood looking ceramic tiled floors are modern. Step outside to the first balcony & enjoy meals or just relax and take in the breathtaking view of mountains and lights in the evening . the 3rd Floor boasts 2 Master Bedrooms each with walk in closet & spectacular bathrooms. One of the master bedrooms has a private balcony to enjoy as you relax after a long day, or to have some coffee when you start your day! 2 CAR GARAGE. Common areas : COMING SOON: RESORT WATER PARK, GYM/BUSINESS CENTER ,GREEN AREAS- ACCESS TO APARTMENT AMENITIES

For open house information, contact Patti Musshorn, Majestic, REALTORS at 915-779-5740

1644 Lomaland, El Paso, 79935 3 Beds 3 Baths | $119,950 | Townhouse | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Fabulous townhouse centrally located off Lomaland. Extremely well cared for home and grounds are professionally maintained. Beautiful green areas and pool to enjoy. HOA is $285 a month to include pool, outdoor insurance, water and other benefits. Wooden shutters front and back patio plus balcony off master bedroom. Access to golf course.

For open house information, contact Milly Burkett, Paul Todd Realty at 915-855-9507