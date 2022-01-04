ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Townhomes of El Paso: See what’s on the market

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 2 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) If you’re on the market for a home in El Paso, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in El Paso, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9sRE_0dcWjLxm00

1333 Murchison Drive, El Paso, 79902

3 Beds 2 Baths | $243,500 | Townhouse | 2,004 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Quite unique patio home in Medical Center Area see the sunset and views in the plush yard that wraps around this beautiful home. Featuring 3 bedrooms with office and 2 full baths. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dinning room, an atrium or greenhosue, sperated kitchenette dinning in the kitchen. Master is downstairs and is very spacious with closet spaces. Master bath has double vanities and a skylight. 2 large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, one has an office room, lots of closet space. Attached double car garage with openers. Security bars and shutters on all windows. Mature trees and grass with sprinkler front, wraps side and back. Roof recently replaced. Back covered porch has a jacuzzi that the owner never used and is conveying with property. All electric no gas on property. Location, Location, Location and pleasurable views.

For open house information, contact Yvonne Gomez, Home Pros Real Estate Group at 915-585-8806

Copyright © 2022 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-855420)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UAfA_0dcWjLxm00

3616 Oasis Drive, El Paso, 79936

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,950 | Townhouse | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful well taken care of home in Oasis Ranch, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see! Call today.

For open house information, contact Issa Atiyah, Innovation Realty at 915-626-5589

Copyright © 2022 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-855913)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpfCW_0dcWjLxm00

472 Vin Benicarlo Place, El Paso, 79912

2 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Townhouse | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MONTECILLO - SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY!!!! TOWNHOME WITH AN UNOBSTRUCTED VIEW TO OUR MAJESTIC MOUNTAIN RANGE. Gas Post Lights line the streets to lead you to our Luxury Town Homes 2 bedroom 3 stories . TOP GOLF, RESTAURANTS Modern and amazing. Enter from the porch area to a Flex Room,( office, living space, tv area, reading room, Open floor plan with a spaciou kitchen, Jennaire granite island, farm sink, large and inviting living area- fireplace with cantera stone- Wood looking ceramic tiled floors are modern. Step outside to the first balcony & enjoy meals or just relax and take in the breathtaking view of mountains and lights in the evening . the 3rd Floor boasts 2 Master Bedrooms each with walk in closet & spectacular bathrooms. One of the master bedrooms has a private balcony to enjoy as you relax after a long day, or to have some coffee when you start your day! 2 CAR GARAGE. Common areas : COMING SOON: RESORT WATER PARK, GYM/BUSINESS CENTER ,GREEN AREAS- ACCESS TO APARTMENT AMENITIES

For open house information, contact Patti Musshorn, Majestic, REALTORS at 915-779-5740

Copyright © 2022 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-855299)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcpGU_0dcWjLxm00

1644 Lomaland, El Paso, 79935

3 Beds 3 Baths | $119,950 | Townhouse | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Fabulous townhouse centrally located off Lomaland. Extremely well cared for home and grounds are professionally maintained. Beautiful green areas and pool to enjoy. HOA is $285 a month to include pool, outdoor insurance, water and other benefits. Wooden shutters front and back patio plus balcony off master bedroom. Access to golf course.

For open house information, contact Milly Burkett, Paul Todd Realty at 915-855-9507

Copyright © 2022 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-855986)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Real Estate
El Paso, TX
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Realtors#Restaurants#Housing List#Innovation Realty
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
405
Followers
595
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy