Check out these homes for sale in Columbus now

(Columbus, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

358 S Terrace Avenue, Columbus, 43204 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 898 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Tenant occupied. Curb offers ONLY. Do not disturb tenants. Selling ''as is'' in all respects.Seller listing multiple properties. Can be combined for a package deal. Agent owned.

For open house information, contact Tamara R Adams, Rise Realty Co. at 740-654-5552

2036 Melrose Avenue, Columbus, 43224 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1935

3 bedrooms, 2 Bath Single Family Home with a 2 Car detached garage, and beautiful long driveway. finished basement with a large Rec room, a full bath & laundry. All new interior - Kitchen with appliances - Baths - drywall - Floors - Paint - Millwork Doors & baseboards - New plumbing - Electric fully upgraded - HVAC unit - All New Exterior - Sidings - Windows - Driveway - Garage door with opener - Back fence - And many other great updates on this beautiful gem of a house.

For open house information, contact Angela Kamanga, Key Realty at 614-300-0771

183 S Hampton Road, Columbus, 43213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome to 183 S Hampton Road! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with detached 1 car garage is exactly what you have been looking for! The kitchen boasts white cabinetry, white appliances and stainless steel kitchen sink. The bedrooms share one generously sized full bathroom which has a tiled floor and newer tub surround. The interior has been recently painted and the trim has been converted to white for a fresh clean feel! The backyard has mature trees and is perfect for pets and children.

For open house information, contact Jacob V Fisk, KW Classic Properties Realty at 614-451-8500

5250 Ford Street, Galena, 43021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1901

!!BACK ON MARKET!! Buyers got cold feet! Great opportunity or investment with amazing location in Olentangy SD (Berlin HS, Berkshire MS & Johnnycakes Elem) This Charming & Cozy Cape Cod in Old Cheshire has an excellent location and is full of updated amenities. Master bed on main, 2 bedrooms up with a new updated Jack & Jill Bath. Remodeled kitchen with all appliances, maple cabinets, and ceramic tile floor. Great room with fireplace. First floor laundry. Wonderful large backyard with patio, fire pit & storage shed. New HVAC. New LVP flooring, bathrooms, paint & carpet. Alum Creek across the street and pizza, Ice Cream, Cheshire Market... A great place to call home in the Olentangy School District! *Outbuilding does not belong to this propert

For open house information, contact Merilee R Luka, Keller Williams Excel Realty at 614-392-5000