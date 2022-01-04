Top condo units for sale in Cincinnati

(CINCINNATI, OH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cincinnati condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

7393 Woodcroft, Cincinnati, 45230 3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Condominium | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1980

1480 SF, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths/fin LL with WBFP and large storage/utility room. BRAND NEW paint (trim, ceiling, walls, kitchen cabinets) and new carpet throughout (1st and 2nd floors and basement). Best location in Anderson - near shopping, post office, banks, medical facilities. One of the largest floor plans. Walkout to private patio that backs to woods.

144 Stable Gate Lane, Florence, 41042 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful, well cared for 3-bedroom condo on second level. Features include: Neutral paint and LVT flooring throughout, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, HVAC (2018). Secured entry with intercom. Detached garage.

5248 Fox Ridge Drive, Green Twp, 45248 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 1,221 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Quiet & secure 2nd floor condo in desirable Eagles Lake! Open plan with 2 beds & 2 full baths. Spacious Great Room with fireplace. Cathedral ceilings! Dining room walk out to large balcony. Newer French doors with built-in blinds! Primary Bedroom has dressing area, double vanity, and huge walk-in-closet! All appliances stay, including washer & dryer. Best assigned parking space directly in front of door! Ample guest parking across from building. Pool community. Low HOA!

10953 Barrington Court, Sycamore Twp, 45242 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Condominium | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Completely updated 3 BD condo in Sycamore schools. Newer kitchen and baths, SS appliances, HVAC, HWH. Carport easily accessible to unit. Remote gate for security. HOA recently updated fences, roads, roof and gutters. Close to schools, hospital, restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out on this great opportunity in desirable Montgomery Towne.

