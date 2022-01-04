ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Top condo units for sale in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 2 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cincinnati condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmvUa_0dcWjFfQ00

7393 Woodcroft, Cincinnati, 45230

3 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Condominium | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1980

1480 SF, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths/fin LL with WBFP and large storage/utility room. BRAND NEW paint (trim, ceiling, walls, kitchen cabinets) and new carpet throughout (1st and 2nd floors and basement). Best location in Anderson - near shopping, post office, banks, medical facilities. One of the largest floor plans. Walkout to private patio that backs to woods.

For open house information, contact Christopher Russell, Plum Tree Realty at 513-378-4663

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1725738)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMWHX_0dcWjFfQ00

144 Stable Gate Lane, Florence, 41042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful, well cared for 3-bedroom condo on second level. Features include: Neutral paint and LVT flooring throughout, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, HVAC (2018). Secured entry with intercom. Detached garage.

For open house information, contact Alex Navarrete, Huff Realty - Florence at 859-525-7900

Copyright © 2022 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-600162)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xZq2_0dcWjFfQ00

5248 Fox Ridge Drive, Green Twp, 45248

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Condominium | 1,221 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Quiet & secure 2nd floor condo in desirable Eagles Lake! Open plan with 2 beds & 2 full baths. Spacious Great Room with fireplace. Cathedral ceilings! Dining room walk out to large balcony. Newer French doors with built-in blinds! Primary Bedroom has dressing area, double vanity, and huge walk-in-closet! All appliances stay, including washer & dryer. Best assigned parking space directly in front of door! Ample guest parking across from building. Pool community. Low HOA!

For open house information, contact Cindy Catucci, Star One Real Estate, Inc. at 513-682-4767

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1724735)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tB1j_0dcWjFfQ00

10953 Barrington Court, Sycamore Twp, 45242

3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Condominium | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Completely updated 3 BD condo in Sycamore schools. Newer kitchen and baths, SS appliances, HVAC, HWH. Carport easily accessible to unit. Remote gate for security. HOA recently updated fences, roads, roof and gutters. Close to schools, hospital, restaurants and shopping. Don't miss out on this great opportunity in desirable Montgomery Towne.

For open house information, contact Dawn Gilgoff, Star One Real Estate, Inc. at 513-382-2474

Copyright © 2022 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1723022)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

