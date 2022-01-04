House hunting in Orlando? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(ORLANDO, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Orlando’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Orlando, pulled from our classifieds:

2802 N Powers Drive, Orlando, 32818 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Condominium | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Location, Location, Location!!!! Newly Renovated, 2 Bedroom Condo in the heart of Orlando for UNDER $100k. Your search is OVER!!! This is a rare opportunity to own a condo in one of Orlando's best-kept secrets "Oak Shadows", a community of 179 units that shows pride of ownership. All the buildings are in the process of minor repairs and are getting a fresh coat of paint. Your updated home features NEW flooring and fresh paint throughout. New kitchen cabinets featuring granite countertops, a remodeled bathroom featuring new ceramic tiles and vanity. Spacious floor plan with a great room that offers sliding glass doors to the sizable balcony. "Oak Shadows" is a gated community and does not allow rentals, only owner-occupied units. Conveniently located, close to public transportation, minutes from downtown Orlando, shopping, restaurants, easy access to major highways, theme parks, airports, and beaches.

150 E Robinson Street, Orlando, 32801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $569,000 | Condominium | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Enjoy the best in Urban living in this fully furnished luxury 2 bed/2 bath high rise Condo with beautiful views of Lake Eola and beyond. Complete with designer lighting, the owner did not leave any detail undone. Enjoy Fireworks, Farmers markets, Wine & Food festivals, short walks to any restaurant you desire, and Shakespeare on the Park which is located one block from the Dr Phillips Center for the Arts.This unit was used by the developer to sell other units because of the amazing views. This unit is located on the 33rd floor and is completely renovated from the new wood floors to the 18" tile in the bathroom with seamless shower doors and tile to the ceiling, new kitchen Cabinets and Kros countertops, a 30' long balcony as well as California closets throughout for additional storage, designer furniture and lighting included, black out shades and much more! This unit features an open concept kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, washer/dryer in unit, and includes two parking spaces. The Space allows for plenty of sunlight and a large balcony over looking Lake EOLA . THE VUE Condominiums is one of the most desirable buildings in Downtown Orlando. Offering a modern flair with 24 hr. concierge and security services, Olympic size pool, BBQ grills and an European Lounge for your private parties, basketball & tennis court, as well as a state of the art Gym and more! This unit had only one owner and it is in immaculate condition. It will satisfy any demanding executive.

1695 Lee Road, Winter Park, 32789 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Condominium | 881 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Back on the market! Don’t miss out on this hard to find Winter Park home for under 150k. Perfect low maintenance primary, second or investment home (currently rented at $1,200). Settled in the heart of the action but removed from commotion this nicely renovated home makes a perfect primary or second residence. You will love coming home to your meticulously maintained community. The open floor concept with large Great Room makes a perfect setting to create fun family memories or entertain friends. Beautiful kitchen boasting wood cabinets will satisfy the chef in the family. Covered, screened patio will become your favorite spot to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail. Play ground, gazebo, spacious pool and lots of lush landscaping will have you live the Florida lifestyle. This well design home is minutes from I4, a bike ride away from downtown Winter Park, close to theme parks, a short drive to Cocoa Beach, movie theater, restaurants and shopping. This home has it all and is just waiting for you to call it your own. All dimensions are estimated, buyers’ responsibility

5578 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, 32811 1 Bed 1 Bath | $145,000 | Condominium | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom condo ready to be moved in located in Metro West. Spacious and split floor plan. Condo fee includes cable, spa, sauna, pools, gym, tennis courts, bowling, clubhouse, security guards and valet trash removal. Minutes away from attractions like Universal Studios and walking distance to Valencia west campus. This is not a foreclosure and not a short sale. Schedule your showing today.

