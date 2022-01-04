ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Check out these townhomes for sale in Jacksonville

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 2 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Jacksonville’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWReB_0dcWj6o800

913 Observatory Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32218

3 Beds 3 Baths | $261,990 | Townhouse | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see how the Oakley townhome plan lives so much larger than its square footage! This beautiful plan features approximately 1,502 square feet, with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept layout includes a large kitchen, dining room and gathering room. At the heart of the kitchen is a large bar where homeowners will enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. The abundance of natural light coming through the sliding doors makes this home come alive with natural light. The main suite has a spacious bathroom with vanity and large walk in closet. The other bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bath. The Oakley offers future homeowners an excellent new home value with energy-efficient features in neighborhoods across North Florida!

For open house information, contact Daxx Terry D.R. Horton - North Florida

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-33792-335-33792-337920000-0042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxhbi_0dcWj6o800

967 Observatory Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32218

2 Beds 3 Baths | $234,990 | Townhouse | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see how the Aspen townhome plan lives so much larger than its square footage! This beautiful plan features approximately 1,210 square feet, with two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept layout includes a large kitchen, dining room and gathering room. At the heart of the kitchen is a large bar where homeowners will enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. The abundance of natural light coming through the sliding doors makes this home come alive with natural light. The main suite has a spacious bathroom with vanity and large walk in closet. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom and its own walk in closet. The Aspen offers future homeowners an excellent new home value with energy-efficient features in neighborhoods across North Florida!

For open house information, contact Daxx Terry D.R. Horton - North Florida

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-33792-335-33792-337920000-0062)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfvgo_0dcWj6o800

919 Observatory Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32218

2 Beds 3 Baths | $233,990 | Townhouse | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see how the Aspen townhome plan lives so much larger than its square footage! This beautiful plan features approximately 1,210 square feet, with two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept layout includes a large kitchen, dining room and gathering room. At the heart of the kitchen is a large bar where homeowners will enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. The abundance of natural light coming through the sliding doors makes this home come alive with natural light. The main suite has a spacious bathroom with vanity and large walk in closet. The second bedroom has an attached bathroom and its own walk in closet. The Aspen offers future homeowners an excellent new home value with energy-efficient features in neighborhoods across North Florida!

For open house information, contact Daxx Terry D.R. Horton - North Florida

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-33792-335-33792-337920000-0045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTyZX_0dcWj6o800

957 Observatory Pkwy, Jacksonville, 32218

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,990 | Townhouse | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in None

Come see how the Oakley townhome plan lives so much larger than its square footage! This beautiful plan features approximately 1,502 square feet, with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The open concept layout includes a large kitchen, dining room and gathering room. At the heart of the kitchen is a large bar where homeowners will enjoy preparing meals while entertaining family and friends. The abundance of natural light coming through the sliding doors makes this home come alive with natural light. The main suite has a spacious bathroom with vanity and large walk in closet. The other bedrooms are connected by a Jack and Jill bath. The Oakley offers future homeowners an excellent new home value with energy-efficient features in neighborhoods across North Florida!

For open house information, contact Daxx Terry D.R. Horton - North Florida

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-33792-335-33792-337920000-0057)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#North Florida#Townhomes#Urban Living#Housing List#Hoa
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
385
Followers
593
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy