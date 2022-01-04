ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Home ownership in Tucson is within reach with townhouses like these

Tucson Voice
 2 days ago

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Tucson, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fH95X_0dcWj0Vm00

810 N Camino Santiago, Tucson, 85745

2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Townhouse | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Views, Views, Views! Unobstructed Mountain views and City lights in secluded cul de sac.. This private home was completely renovated 2+ yrs ago Beautiful ceramic flooring, dual pane windows, elegant wrought iron throughout, upgraded kitchen with pull out drawers, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances,. Recessed lighting ceiling fans, throughout. Spacious closets, barn doors and so much more. Relax in your private back patio enjoying the Tucson Mountain & City lights. Close to I-10, hospitals, lots of shopping, Pima College West Campus, Tomamoc Hill and lots of walking trails. Make it your new home now.

For open house information, contact Anna M Garcia, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-877-4940

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22132427)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24i9oQ_0dcWj0Vm00

8731 E Old Spanish Terrace Drive, Tucson, 85710

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This home is range priced from $299,900-$314,900. Fall in love with this stunning home. You're immediately greeted by a floating stair case, 20 foot ceilings and a giant wall of windows! This home features a brand new kitchen, updated bathrooms, open living, two loft bedrooms, modern flooring, and access to a mid-century modern neighborhood pool and clubhouse. Enjoy soaking in the 4-person hot tub on chilly evenings! Only 6 of these units were ever built! Own a piece of Tucson's Eastside. Solar system is on a subscription and can be removed at buyer's request. Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact William J. Erlenback, eXp Realty 01 at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22130854)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292Tdm_0dcWj0Vm00

3638 S Quebec Place, Tucson, 85730

3 Beds 1 Bath | $238,000 | Townhouse | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This is your chance to own this fantastic single-story property w/low care landscape! Discover an inviting interior with warm palette, recessed lighting & ceramic tile floors. Spacious family room perfect for entertaining. Master your cooking in the kitchen featuring plenty of cabinets, breakfast bar, SS appliances, pantry, stylish counters, & tile backsplash. The main bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, ceiling fans & patio access. Enjoy your afternoon relaxing under the covered patio at the backyard! Don't let this home pass you by. Call now!

For open house information, contact Carlos Sebastian Lizarraga, Realty One Group Integrity at 520-447-5922

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22122712)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exIOa_0dcWj0Vm00

4554 E La Estancia, Tucson, 85718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Townhouse | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Look no further! This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath townhouse is waiting for you! It has 2 parking spaces; one is covered. Discover a welcoming interior with stylish tile floors, neutral palette, and a built-in cupboard w/glass fronts. The spacious living room features a skylight and charming fireplace to keep you warm in the upcoming winter! Cook all your favorite meals in the elegant kitchen, fully equipped with a plethora of wood cabinets, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, and a breakfast bar. The primary bedroom boasts bountiful natural light, soft carpet, patio access, private bath w/dual sinks, and a walk-in closet. Sit back & relax in the perfectly-sized covered patio, where you can enjoy your morning coffee! Make this home yours now!

For open house information, contact Patrick Charles Hanessian, eXp Realty 01 at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2022 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22131433)

See more property details

