ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Take a look at these Indianapolis townhomes on the market now

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 2 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re on the market for a home in Indianapolis, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3UTs_0dcWiw9600

8829 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Barrymoor, available in Indianapolis, IN. From the inviting front porch of the Barrymoor, you are welcomed into the roomy great room which flows easily into the kitchen and dining area. With a breakfast bar and separate dining space, this patio home is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the flexibility of the study and guest bedroom. Unwind in the generous primary bedroom suite with double bowl vanity, linen storage, walk-in closet and large shower. The optional sunroom offers an ideal space to soak up some rays and the pure bliss of low maintenance living. Tour the decorated model in the Village at New Bethel today!All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Wendi Smith D.R. Horton - Indianapolis

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-55536-555-55535-555360000-305B)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGRaa_0dcWiw9600

2953 Kirkbride Way, Indianapolis, 46222

2 Beds 3 Baths | $247,990 | Townhouse | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the T1800 in Bolton Square! This three-story townhome is part of our City Townhome Series, and includes two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a rear-load garage, a flex room, a gathering room, a kitchen, a dining nook, and a deck. All of the T1800s are end units, which means there is more light due to extra windows, as well as added privacy.

For open house information, contact Indianapolis Sales M/I Homes-Indianapolis

Copyright © 2022 Mi Homes Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MI1BN-d9Lh62XU4ESQeBcKF5xssA-g8ZKeT2TyUCnMCletO7bfg)

See more property details

8817 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239

2 Beds 2 Baths | $334,900 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Barrymoor, available in Indianapolis, IN. From the inviting front porch of the Barrymoor, you are welcomed into the roomy great room which flows easily into the kitchen and dining area. With a breakfast bar and separate dining space, this patio home is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the flexibility of the study and guest bedroom. Unwind in the generous primary bedroom suite with double bowl vanity, linen storage, walk-in closet and large shower. The optional sunroom offers an ideal space to soak up some rays and the pure bliss of low maintenance living. Tour the decorated model in the Village at New Bethel today!All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos representative of plan only and may vary as built.

For open house information, contact Wendi Smith D.R. Horton - Indianapolis

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-55536-555-55535-555360000-304B)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpTMH_0dcWiw9600

1016 Stallion Court, Indianapolis, 46260

3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Townhouse | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bayhill patio home has all the space you need with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den, which can function as a formal dining room. This popular floor plan features a split bedroom plan, open concept layout and walk-in closets in every bedroom. The eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar and pantry. Retreat to the primary bedroom suite which offers a double bowl vanity, large shower, and walk-in closet. The Bayhill has everything you are looking for in your new home. Visit Grandview Park today to tour the decorated Bayhill model!

For open house information, contact Wendi Smith D.R. Horton - Indianapolis

Copyright © 2022 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-55529-555-55529-555290000-023A)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Real Estate
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home Devices#Townhomes#Smart Homes#Housing List#Hoa#Barrymoor
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
433
Followers
625
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy