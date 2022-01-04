Take a look at these Indianapolis townhomes on the market now

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re on the market for a home in Indianapolis, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

8829 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton, America's Builder, presents the Barrymoor, available in Indianapolis, IN. From the inviting front porch of the Barrymoor, you are welcomed into the roomy great room which flows easily into the kitchen and dining area. With a breakfast bar and separate dining space, this patio home is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the flexibility of the study and guest bedroom. Unwind in the generous primary bedroom suite with double bowl vanity, linen storage, walk-in closet and large shower. The optional sunroom offers an ideal space to soak up some rays and the pure bliss of low maintenance living. Tour the decorated model in the Village at New Bethel today!All D.R. Horton Indianapolis homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos representative of plan only and may vary as built.

2953 Kirkbride Way, Indianapolis, 46222 2 Beds 3 Baths | $247,990 | Townhouse | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the T1800 in Bolton Square! This three-story townhome is part of our City Townhome Series, and includes two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a rear-load garage, a flex room, a gathering room, a kitchen, a dining nook, and a deck. All of the T1800s are end units, which means there is more light due to extra windows, as well as added privacy.

8817 Twain Lane, Indianapolis, 46239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $334,900 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in None

1016 Stallion Court, Indianapolis, 46260 3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Townhouse | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bayhill patio home has all the space you need with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den, which can function as a formal dining room. This popular floor plan features a split bedroom plan, open concept layout and walk-in closets in every bedroom. The eat-in kitchen features a breakfast bar and pantry. Retreat to the primary bedroom suite which offers a double bowl vanity, large shower, and walk-in closet. The Bayhill has everything you are looking for in your new home. Visit Grandview Park today to tour the decorated Bayhill model!

