Austin-curious? These homes are on the market

10203 Shinnecock Hills Dr, Austin, 78747 5 Beds 4 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,871 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This 5 bedroom home boasts real hard wood and tile floors throughout. Major upgrades include 41 new Anderson windows in 2014 for $70,000, a solar panel system in 2014 for about $30,000 and new hardwood floors on stairs up and the second floor in 2014 for about $25,000. Those upgrades alone total $125,000! There is also a new roof in 2018. The Primary (Master) Suite is down with the other 4 bedrooms (all with walk in closets) up. Also up is a separate office and a large flex/game room. A detailed floor plan is provided. The private country club in the community has 27 scenic holes nestled on 225 acres is designed by Jimmy Demaret and Ben Crenshaw. It is said to include one of the best practice complexes in the area. Its not that far from downtown Austin and also very close to Southpark Meadows Mall and a short drive to Kyle's Seton Hospital, Buda's Cabela's, and to many restaurants and entertaining establishments.

2800 Cherry Ln, Austin, 78703 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,640,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,690 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This thoughtfully updated heart-of-Tarrytown home combines modern appeal with local charm on one of the enclaves most desirable streets. Moments from all that Austin has to offer, this 4-bedroom home nestled under charming oaks is a unique find. You will appreciate the contemporary lines and many custom features. These sellers considered the details and have renovated or remodeled most of the home: note the exquisite primary bedroom addition, imagined by the current owners: from the fabulous bedroom with floor to ceiling windows, to the loft that maximizes space to the sleek en-suite bathroom. The kitchen, enhanced with skylights, has an ample dining area that is open to the main living space ideal for entertaining. The secondary bedrooms are separate from primary, wonderful layout, and share a recently refreshed full bathroom. Currently, a fourth bedroom is being used as a second living spacenote the full bathroom on that wing. Do not miss the study located off the hall, hidden behind the sliding door. Other notable features: excellent storage/mudroom across from the primary bedroom and also outside.

10617 Gonzales Ranger Pass, Austin, 78754 4 Beds 2 Baths | $455,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,922 Square Feet | Built in None

The Reagan II is a thoughtfully designed 1,922 sq. ft. 4 bed, 2 bath home perfect for any family. This beautiful home features a spacious kitchen looking out into the large dining area and family room. The kitchen features quartz countertops, tile backsplash, a large breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the open space perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, is located off the large family room and includes 2 spacious closets. The Reagan II also offers a large covered patio with full yard irrigation and sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Doorbell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

7807 Woodrow Ave, Austin, 78757 3 Beds 2 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Come live in one of Austin's best locations! Fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the incredible neighborhood of Crestview! Just minutes from the Domain, Downtown, and the Q2 stadium, along with major highways making access into the city or a local park very convenient. Be sure to check out the close proximity to both Burnet Rd & Anderson Lane, offering some of the best restaurants and shopping in the neighborhood. This home has been fully updated with new flooring, new cabinetry, new windows, new fixtures, new tile, quartz countertops, and brand new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Don't miss the landscaping! The front and backyard have been fully landscaped, including tree trimming, lava rock garden beds, careful edging, and a new back fence completed with a newly built sitting area for entertaining friends and family!

