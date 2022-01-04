Check out these St. Louis homes on the market

(St. Louis, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in St. Louis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

229 Ruggles Road, St Louis, 63135 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 675 Square Feet | Built in 1936

Affordable Brick bungalow with covered porch and full basement. Special features include: Eat In Kitchen, some wood floors, Six Panel Doors and living room. Great starter home or investment property.

For open house information, contact Mark Ottinger, Alexander Realty Inc at 636-947-1110

2812 Palmer Avenue, Granite City, 62040 2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Charming brick home just waiting on your finishing touches! Updates include a full bathroom remodel in 2019, new electrical, central air and plumbing throughout the home. Convenient location allows for quick interstate access and shopping. Call your favorite agent to schedule your private tour! All MLS information to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Tami & Zak Dittamore, Re/Max Alliance at 656-211-1

4341 Arco Avenue, St Louis, 63110 3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Completely renovated home is dressed up in on trend styles for all the seasons. Cabinetry, tile and lighting selections are all on point. City side walks, busy side walks are just steps away from the vibrant pulse of The Grove. Enjoy Silver Bell living on this tranquil street. Main level open concept design is perfect for all your holiday gatherings. Soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and 10” baseboards remind you of the era of this lovely home. The kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances is well designed and has a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area. Upstairs find two primary suites with large closets and ensuite bathrooms with Instagram worthy selections. Finished lower level is prefect for rec room, extra sleeping area or office and studio space. Built-in bookshelf with secret room offers a possibility of a fun wine cellar. Convenient new 2 space carport with garage doors leading to the ally. Close to universities, hospitals, hwys, parks. Tour today!

For open house information, contact Sabrina Robb, Keller Williams Realty STL at 677-600-0

12658 Clock Tower, St Louis, 63138 3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Come see this fantastic well-kept 3bd/2bth ranch in the coveted Country Village subdivision! This home opens up to a great room with vaulted ceilings accompanied by a wood burning fireplace. This home comes with lots of updates: Updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, new roof & gutters (2021), a brand new walkway (2021), sump pump, furnace, AC unit, and hot water tank. All appliances in the home stay. The partially finished basement is perfect for entertaining with plenty space to remodel & fit another bed and bath! Schedule your showing today! Open house Sunday 10/17/21 from 1-3pm

For open house information, contact Eboni Conners, Red Key Realty St. Louis at 692-720-0