Condo-hunt San Diego: See what’s on the market now

(SAN DIEGO, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of San Diego’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

711 Island Court, San Diego, 92109 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Condominium | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Fantastic beach location property! Turnkey ready! In the heart of Mission Beach just north of Belmont Park and Roller Coaster. Two-story, 2 BR/2 BA. Excellent most-of-day sun with west-facing windows. Some ocean glimpses/views from inside the unit. Small balcony on Strand Way with ocean views. Spacious open plan first floor with kitchen, dining, and living area. One shower and toilet bathroom downstairs. The second story has two good-sized bedrooms and a full bath. The Master bedroom has large windows with great all-day sun and ocean glimpses. The second bedroom has one window with ocean glimpses. Tile and laminate floors throughout. Fully accompanied for rental with furniture, beds, dishes, and full kitchen utensils, two sets of bed linens, towels, etc. The rooftop deck has 360-degree views of the ocean, Belmont Park, Mission Bay, Sea World, etc. Street-level common area with BBQ.Single, small car garage (7'5" H x 7'5" H x 16' D) with remote control door. Cabinet storage and extra storage closet (approx. 7' x 3') inside garage.Security gates control property and roof deck access. Centrally located and nearby boardwalk and other dining, markets, entertainment, Belmont Park, Mission Bay, Sea World, San Diego Airport, freeway, and all San Diego have to offer!

For open house information, contact William Johnson, William Johnson, Broker at 800-516-8569

100 Harbor Dr, San Diego, 92101 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,150,000 | Condominium | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Just in time for the holidays! Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle at the downtown’s exclusive community of Harbor Club. Treat yourself to this extraordinary, urban oasis in the heart of downtown! Harbor Club's two iconic towers are located in the Marina District and access to city life is just an elevator ride away! Walking distance to the Market and 5th, Seaport Village and best restaurants in downtown San Diego. One of the largest floor plans for 2 bedroom units offers the perfect balance for work and play, overlooking to the pool with tropical trees and the city gives you the best of the both worlds. Wood flooring in main areas, open floor plan with balcony to relax and enjoy the view. This beautiful unit comes with two side-by-side parking spaces with easy access. Resort style amenities include a 95-ft swimming pool, exceptional concierge service and security, spa, fitness center, Resident's Lounge, BBQ, firepits and more. The Gaslamp, Petco Park, Little Italy, Symphony Shell and the San Diego Bay are at your feet!

For open house information, contact Sez Sezer, Keller Williams Realty at 858-720-1900

4080 Rosenda Ct, San Diego, 92122 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,990 | Condominium | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1986

La Jolla Condo in a perfect Location! Move in ready and great investment opportunity! Enjoy your morning coffee on your patio while you listen to the birds sing at your ground level corner unit in the highly sought after neighborhood of La Paz. Relax at the community pool and spa and explore the community grounds with mature palm trees and mountain views. Prime location in the heart of La Jolla Colony right near UCSD, Westfield Shopping, and the Rose Canyon open space park. Close to trolley, freeway, beaches, and minutes to anywhere! There are no stairs inside this beautiful unit that features upgrades throughout and includes living room, dining room, 2 bed/bath floor plan, large walk in closet plus interior private full size laundry. Kitchen updated with new cabinets/countertops/dishwasher/sink in 2021. Flooring updated in 2018. Additional features include crown molding, stainless steel appliances, vinyl dual glazed windows, 2 reserved carport spaces, ceramic tile walkways and baths. There is even a new water heater installed in 2019 and new washer/dryer in 2021! Award winning schools. You will love this beautiful move-in ready home in a perfect location! Buyer to verify all MLS and marketing info

For open house information, contact Brad Greenstein, Keller Williams Realty at 858-720-1900

1240 India Street, San Diego, 92101 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,395,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2003

A fantastic opportunity to lease a Fully Remodeled Penthouse Residence in the desirable Downtown San Diego area! This meticulously curated 3 bed/ 3 bath, 2,200 sqft penthouse boasts 300 degrees of extensive bay, ocean, and city views! Crafted with the highest level of finishes, the gourmet kitchen includes Wolf appliances including microwave, warming drawer, 2 built-in wine refrigerators, and a stone waterfall style kitchen island. Additionally, the living room includes 18 feet of floor to ceiling windows and a custom stone fireplace with a hidden pop-up TV. With approximately 1000 square feet, the outside patio is the perfect place for sunset views, entertaining, and sunbathing! The downstairs bedroom, with a full bath, is the perfect guest suite, office, or den. Make your way upstairs on the custom wood cladded staircase with glass panel banister and under stair lighting. The master bedroom contains floor to ceiling windows displaying the sprawling ocean and city views, a walk-in closet, coffee bar area with microwave and beverage refrigerator, a dual vanity, freestanding soaking tub, fireplace, and glass enclosed shower. Similarly, the second bedroom contains floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closet, and full bath. All 90 plus windows are easily operable through the remote operated electronic shades. 2 adjacent parking spots are well located in the gated garage with a storage cage. Amenities include: pool, spa, 2 community rooms, fitness center, and urban landscaped garden. Just steps away from Little Italy and the San Diego waterfront area; this luxurious residence is a must see.

For open house information, contact Bob Wolff, Harcourts Prime Properties at 949-248-1888