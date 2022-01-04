ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunting? Check these Las Vegas townhomes

 2 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Las Vegas’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcACK_0dcWiJA700

7069 Pindarri Way, Las Vegas, 89145

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,990 | Townhouse | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1989

CHARMING AND BEAUTIFULLY REHABBED SINGLE-STORY 2 BD/2BTH TOWNHOME WITH A RARE 2 CAR GARAGE. SPACIOUS AND CLEAN. A nice fireplace for the cozy winter nights and a nice covered patio ready for the BBQ summer days. Ready for move-in. Great location near shopping and restaurants. This one won't last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqEbl_0dcWiJA700

210 Bel Port Drive, Las Vegas, 89110

3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This great two story town home won't last long! Open & spacious floor plan features a large living area downstairs. Upstairs has a spacious primary bedroom with full bath with bidet and walk-in closet. Guest bedrooms are nicely sized as well. This home also has Smart home features which include Hue Lights, SMART thermostat, RING doorbell and 4 channel DVR which includes four cameras surrounding the property. Home also has a new AC unit that has a 10 year warranty. This private corner unit is located in the back of the complex and has a nice patio. Community features a pool, spa and bathroom with shower. This location has convenient access to schools, shopping, freeway and Nellis Air Force Base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtlQG_0dcWiJA700

9688 Meeks Bay Avenue, Las Vegas, 89148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Townhouse | 1,473 Square Feet | Built in 2002

OH WOW! GORGEOUS RARE OPEN FLOOR PLAN SINGLE STORY HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN THE SOUTHWEST HAS YOUR OWN PRIVATE POOL AS WELL AS A COMMUNITY POOL. SOME FEATURES INCLUDE- ALL HARD SURFACE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER, WALK IN CLOSET, CEILING FANS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW COVERINGS. COME SEE THIS BEFORE ITS GONE!

655 Pickled Pepper Place, Henderson, 89011

3 Beds 3 Baths | $331,990 | Townhouse | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to the glamorous and streamlined Unit B.. Share your culinary masterpieces in the modern kitchen. Retire to the luxury and comfort of your master bedroom suite, which features a walk-in closet and deluxe bathroom. Each spare bedroom grants the space for unique personalities to shine. Take in sunsets and fresh air from your optional backyard patio. Create your own home in this 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom new home.

