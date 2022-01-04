Urban home ownership in San Antonio? These condos are on the market

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of San Antonio’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in San Antonio, pulled from our classifieds:

604 Strings Dr, San Antonio, 78216 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This home is immaculate. It is move in ready. It features a large living room and separate dining room with a nice kitchen. All the bedrooms are upstairs and there is a nice walk-in in closet in the master. There is a nice covered patio in the back with an over sized detached garage. The complex has a great pool and a community center.

11839 Parliament St, San Antonio, 78216 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Condominium | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Gorgeous condo in the Calais Villas Condominiums at Parliament. Beautiful & well maintained complex with three in ground pools & spas. This unit has a one car garage! Grounds, pools & gates all taken care of by on site maintenance. H.O.A. fee includes water, sewer, trash & exterior insurance on the building. Private balcony. At least 80% owner-occupied. 2 pets are allowed. Want friendly neighbors, convenience to HEB, gas stations, restaurants, shopping and a short drive to the airport, this is the place for you!

7707 Broadway, San Antonio, 78209 2 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | Condominium | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1966

PERFECT 2/1 IN THE HEART OF DIJON HEIGHTS, WITH ALAMO HEIGHTS ISD. LOW HOA, GREAT UPKEEP AND AMENITIES. TWO POOLS, 2 TENNIS COURTS, DOG PARK, OPEN GARDEN, MATURE OAK TREES, COVERED PARKING. CONDO HAS WASHER/DRYER READY CONNECTIONS, PARQUET FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, HIGH-END FIXTURES, 10 FT CEILING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FRAMELESS SHOWER WITH OVERSIZED SHOWER HEAD AND SKYLIGHT IN BATHROOM. NEXT DOOR TO HANZO AND FLORIO'S PIZZA. THIS ONE WILL GO MIGHTY FAST!

1 Towers Park Ln, San Antonio, 78209 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Condominium | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1988

DON'T MISS OUT! This is a floor plan that is high on demand. This 2bed/2bath has been newly painted in a soft gray, neutral color and new flooring has been installed, giving it a modern look. Unlike any other floor plan, you have 2 separate balconies you can step out onto and enjoy the view. This floor plan also has an open kitchen and open living/dining room. Living at The Towers gives you a sense of security and you can relax and enjoy life. The Towers offers *Weekly Housekeeping*Valet/Concierge*Fitness Classes with Instructor*24-Hour Safety Officers/Surveillance*Indoor-covered Pool & Spa and so much more! Visit us at thetowersonparklane.com for more information.

