Miami, FL

Take a look at these homes on the Miami market now

Miami News Alert
 2 days ago

(Miami, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Miami will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1468 Ne 104 Street, Miami Shores, 33138

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Spectacular Pool Home w Lovely Native Landscaping in PRIME MIAMI SHORES, EAST OF US-1!! Enjoy Bright Natural Light from All Rooms, High Ceilings, and Sophisticated Flowing Spaces. Pristine Condition, Each Detail Done w Excellence. Beautiful Master Suite, Brand New Master Bath. NEWER POOL (~2010) VERY DEEP (~8Ft), YOU WILL LOVE + WATERFALL JACUZZI! Magnificent Tropical Oasis, UTMOST PRIVACY. Incredible Outdoor Spaces, Small Nature Path, NATIVE LANDSCAPING FRONT + BACK YARDS. Rare Plants that attract Rare Butterflies... Monarch, Julia, Queen, Swallowtail, Zebra, Atala, Sulfur + Gulf Fritillary can be spotted! All Impact Glass, Roof in Excellent Condition ('06). PERFECT CUL-DE-SAC STREET, VERY QUIET, BEAUTIFUL WALK/BIKE TO a BAYFRONT PARK. Wholefoods 8 Mins, Beach 15, Wynwood 15!

21 Sw 58Th Ave, Miami, 33144

6 Beds 5 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,938 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This home would make a great investment opportunity for someone looking to start a rental property business. The single-family home is a 2 beds/1 bath with 1,356 SqFt under A/C. The garage is converted to an efficiency with an independent entrance, and there are 4 additional efficiencies on-site with a separate structure with independent entrances. In addition, the location of this property is perfect for those who need to be close to Miami International Airport, Magic City Casino, Grapeland Water Park, The original Palacios De Los Jugos, and less than 30 minutes from Downtown Miami and South Beach. Lastly, with the buyer's due diligence, this property may qualify for a duplex or commercial zoning.

1541 Brickell Ave, Miami, 33129

2 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Condominium | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Take your pick from crystal blue water views or Miami’s spectacular skyline in this fully updated corner unit in Arquitectonica’s Palace building. This pristine property boasts natural light in all its ample spaces plus 2 private balconies and features marble floors, modern white kitchen with stainless appliances, new baths and more. The resort style building offers complimentary valet, a fully renovated pool area and gym, tennis courts, BBQ, 24 concierge and onsite management - all in the heart of Brickell’s residential area offering the finest dining, shopping and urban lifestyle! Sellers are firm on price!

4756 Bay Point Rd, Miami, 33137

4 Beds 4 Baths | $3,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,557 Square Feet | Built in 1957

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS - BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME in the Bay Point Estates, the most exclusive, secured and gated neighborhood in the upper east side of the Biscayne Bay in Miami. A truly private community - Full Time Security - Guarded 24/7. Buyers who wish to knock down building and build a new home will need to take in consideration that Property is leased until September of 2022.

