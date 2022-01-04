Top condo units for sale in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Detroit condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Detroit condos have been selected from our classified listings:

30319 Berghway Trail, Warren, 48092 3 Beds 3 Baths | $323,460 | Condominium | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 2020

NEW DUPLEX CONDOMINIUM UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT STONERIDGE AT HERITAGE VILLAGE IN WARREN. THE BARCLAY--3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATH 1 1/2-STORY FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND TRAY CEILING. CATHEDRAL CEILING IN SECOND BEDROOM. SECOND-FLOOR THIRD BEDROOM. WELL-PLANNED OPEN KITCHEN ADJACENT TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL GE RANGE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE. MAPLE CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. GRANITE IN THREE BATHS. UPGRADED CABINETS. OAK FLOORING AT FOYER, KITCHEN AND NOOK. GAS FIREPLACE, CENTRAL AIR. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH AND ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE. UPGRADED INTERIOR PAINT. Photos and Virtual Tour are of a comparable floor plan, and not of this home. OCCUPANCY--90 DAYS. NEWLY LISTED/NEW BUILD/PA ACCEPTED. PRICE MAY NOT REFLECT COST OF ALL OPTIONS PURCHASED.

26770 Joy Rd Apt F12, Redford, 48239 1 Bed 1 Bath | $48,000 | Condominium | 646 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Why Rent when you can enjoy the benefits of homeownership in your very own Condo. This freshly painted one bed, one bath, second floor unit. Also included, for your convenience, is a coin laundry in the basement of the building, along with securable storage.

3670 Woodward Ave # 19/303, Detroit, 48201 1 Bed 2 Baths | $299,900 | Condominium | 862 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful 1 bed 1-1/2 bath loft located in the heart of midtown. Interior features include hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Floor to ceiling windows and a private balcony overlooking Woodward Avenue complete the open concept living space. Community features include fitness center and secured parking. Located in one of the most desirable buildings in Detroit, The Ellington places you steps from Whole Foods, Starbucks Coffee, the QLine and all that the city has to offer!

30551 Berghway Trail, Warren, 48092 2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,763 | Condominium | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New duplex condominium under construction at Stoneridge at Heritage Village in Warren. The Ashley--2 bedrooms, 2 bath single-story floor plan with basement. Spacious great room with cathedral ceiling. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Well-planned open kitchen adjacent to the laundry room. Kitchen features electric range, dishwasher and microwave with upgraded Lafata maple cabinets. Granite counters in kitchen and both baths. Luxury vinyl plank flooring at foyer, great room, kitchen, nook and laundry room. Gas fireplace, recessed lighting and central air. Three-piece rough plumbing in basement. Attached 2-car garage. Occupancy --30 Days.

