Take a look at these Los Angeles townhomes on the market now

(LOS ANGELES, CA) These Los Angeles townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Los Angeles, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

26094 Stonehaven Dr, Harbor City, 90710 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | Townhouse | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Tri-Level Townhome in Harbor City!! This spacious Tri-Level Townhome is 1,720 Sq ft. and has lots of natural light!!! The home has new floors and paint. The Main level features the living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook. The upper level features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The lower level features a bonus room/workspace area; perfect to WFH!!! This townhome is minutes away from all the great shopping areas and restaurants in Torrance. This is a must see!!!

200 E 121St St, Los Angeles, 90061 5 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Townhouse | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2019

New Construction in a great area of Los Angeles. Large New Townhouse style homes in a small complex of only 10 units. All units offer 4 Bedrooms and 4 full Bath & a den/office room on the first floor which can be used as a 5th bedroom. Open Floor plan at main level. Second floor holds all Bedrooms, Master Bedroom has its own private bath offering a large tub with jacuzzi and separate shower area, high ceiling, and convenient central vacuum system. Laundry area is located on the second floor. All units have a private two car garage and a large private yard perfect for the family and pets. Dishwasher, range and microwave over the range will be installed . Within a mile, there is a wonderful community park. Convenient access to 105 & 110 and only 10 miles from downtown LA. Gated community with automatic gate and located in a quiet neighborhood. Don't miss this opportunity! Nobody can beat this low price for brand new homes. Low HOA: $230/Mo. Only 2 units (204 and 208) are available & vacant so hurry up! Virtual photo: Living & dining room, master bedroom, laundry room, backyard and kitchen.

2300 Maple Avenue, Torrance, 90503 3 Beds 3 Baths | $829,000 | Townhouse | 1,721 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Wonderful and Rare Opportunity for a beautiful Chatelaine town home! All bedrooms upstairs. Inviting private patio and outdoor space plus two car private garage with direct access. Bright and open floorplan downstairs includes hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining, open kitchen and den with fireplace +powder room (1/2 bath). Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths including the primary suite with large walk in closet and en suite bath with soaking tub. Chatelaine community has loads of visitor parking, pool, spa and club house. Centrally located to Wilson Park, Shopping, Market, restaurants and freeway access. For a private showing, call Lynn O'Neil (310)261-0798

1233 Jasmine Walk, Torrance, 90502 3 Beds 3 Baths | $889,000 | Townhouse | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to desirable DETACHED 2-story home in this GATED “Woodbury” community! This 3 beds and 2.5 baths home features living room with fireplace, kitchen with dining area and private outdoor patio, includes central heating and air conditioning. All bedrooms are located upstairs with extra space/den to set up office/working area. Attached two-car garage includes 220-volt electric vehicle charger and allowing for additional parking in front of the garage. Opportunity to enjoy some outdoor with the shaded private patio. This complex features wonderful HOA amenities including pool, spa, BBQ station and plenty of guest parking spaces. GREAT LOCATION with easy access to the 110 & 91 freeways, Harbor UCLA Medical Center, shopping and restaurants.

