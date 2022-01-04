Check out these homes on the Cleveland market now

(Cleveland, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cleveland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13606 Tyler Ave, Cleveland, 44111 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1950

West Cleveland all brick bungalow with new roof and newer windows. Freshly painted and carpeted throughout. Knotty pine basement. New furnace 2018

For open house information, contact Joe Lieber, Real Estate Quest, Inc. at 440-389-3883

13600 Byron Blvd, Middleburg Heights, 44130 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,660 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome home to this remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Indian Creek Estates! You will be impressed as you walk into a large open living room and dining room area with cathedral ceiling and lots of natural light. Enjoy the many updates this home has to offer such as LVP flooring, new carpet throughout and newly renovated baths. The stunning kitchen updates include brand new cabinetry, granite countertops, SS appliances and tile backsplash. The family room includes a fireplace with doors leading to the covered patio area. There is also a 1st floor bedroom/office whichever suits your family’s needs. A mudroom and guest bath complete the 1st floor. Second floor offers a Master Bedroom with its own private bath with shower and also 2 extra bedrooms with hall bath. The lower level features a utility room and a finished area that would make a great rec room! This home is turnkey with nothing to do but move in!!

For open house information, contact Mary Jo Costanzo, EXP Realty, LLC. at 866-212-4991

11300 Fortune Ave, Cleveland, 44111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Cleveland Colonial situated near shopping & quick interstate access! Many important updates have been done for you, making this a must see, move in ready home to enjoy; including: new drywall throughout(2020), freshly painted front deck, interior walls, ceilings & woodwork(2020), new A/C & Furnace(2019), new Roof(2019), new front and back screen doors(2020), motion sensing flood lights(2019), new plush carpet throughout(2020) and freshly painted basement floor! Large living room w/ cozy fireplace leads to the traditional formal dining room w/ charming built-in. Eat-in kitchen complete w/ ample cabinetry, plenty of prep space, included appliances & updated flooring! Upstairs you will find 3 comfortable bedrooms and a nice full bathroom. Third level attic awaits your finishing touches. Clean basement featuring the 2nd full bathroom, laundry area & sufficient storage space! Deep backyard, covered front porch & oversized 1 car detached garage! 1 year home warranty provided. Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Sylvia Incorvaia, Keller Williams Elevate at 440-572-1200

1887 Rockside Rd, Seven Hills, 44131 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Brick Ranch with full basement located right down the street from North Park, Ceramic foyer entrance, living room, formal dining opens to eat in kitchen with all SS appliances and breakfast bar, step down to family room with brick fireplace and sliding doors to patio, laminate flooring, 3 bedrooms: one with hardwood flooring, basement has glass block windows, All new windows in 2015, New furnace and A/C in 2015, fenced lot, storage shed, 2 car att. garage with extra wide drive.

For open house information, contact Gregg E Boehlefeld, Platinum Real Estate at 440-415-3017