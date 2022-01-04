Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Brooklyn’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

686 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, 11221 0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,395,000 | Townhouse | 2,764 Square Feet | Built in None

Introducing 686 Bushwick, a lovely Brick 3 family in prime bushwick, minutes from everything great the area has to offer. The layout is 3/3/3 and the ground floor connects to the 30+ foot backyard for a private oasis in the heart of brooklyn. Set back about 15 feet from the sidewalk the 686 Bushwick offers owner parking right out front. The building is ready as an investment property, owner residence or a combination of the two. Top two floors currently rented to high quality tenants paying 2450 & 2750. The ground floor unit + backyard is currently vacant

139-60 Pershing Crescen, Briarwood, 11435 3 Beds 2 Baths | $888,000 | Townhouse | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1940

3-bedroom Townhouse single family located in the heart of Briarwood. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to eateries, shops, parks and supermarket . Few minutes walk away from E & F train station, 20-30 mins commute to Manhattan and a quick ride to JFK Airport. Local and express bus Q60, Q44, Q20 nearby. The 1st floor features spacious living room, dining room with access to balcony, and a recently renovated kitchen with modern design and a half bathroom. The 2nd floor consists of 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Finished Basement with a large family room, plenty storage space and laundry room, and the boiler is newly replaced. One garage and additional parking spaces for 3 more cars. Move-in condition.

1630 Benson Avenue, Brooklyn, 11214 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,995,000 | Townhouse | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Introducing 1630 Benson a perfectly situated brick corner multi-family in prime bath beach a few blocks from Dyker Beach park. 1630 Benson has an attached indoor garage with a patio above that is the perfect stay-at-home getaway. All brick, 1630 benson is in great condition and can be converted to a single family or kept as a split four-unit income producing investment for the right buyer. Will be delivered vacant

32 1St Place, Brooklyn, 11231 6 Beds 5 Baths | $6,750,000 | Townhouse | 6,075 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Located in one of Brooklyns most desirable historic neighborhoods, this 6,075 square foot immaculate Italianate style brownstone was fully rebuilt to a standard of luxury and convenience seldom seen. A private elevator whisks you between all floors, comprising 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and numerous well-proportioned and luxurious living and dining spaces. A rooftop lounge, and landscaped rear and front gardens, contain another 2,000 square feet of private outdoor living space. What is unique about this historic location? Positioned mid-block on one of only three Place Blocks in Carroll Gardens, 32 1st Place has an extra deep front garden, defined with an original wrought iron fence and gate, that provides for an abundance of natural light and air, including wonderful sight lines, along this beautiful verdant tree-lined street. Enter the home either through the classic Brooklyn brownstone stoop, a formal and refined parlor level entrance, atop an elegant half-flight of stairs or under the stoop through a convenient, informal and private garden level entrance into the custom designed mudroom area. The open and wonderfully airy garden level of the home features a spectacular array of spaces designed for family living. Custom closets and thoughtful storage abound; in the front bedroom/study, the casual dining area and workspace, the wet bar and the stunning open kitchen and pantry. Double-height windows look out onto the rear landscaped garden, and sky, and open up above to the parlor level and a 24 high ceiling. Premium Wolf, Bosch and Sub-Zero appliances, Calacatta Gold marble countertops and backsplash, complement the black American walnut custom cabinetry with unpolished brass handles. Enter from here into the garden, with a pergola shading the outdoor dining area and wonderful landscaping featuring special nighttime scent flowerings, magnolia, persimmon, apple and horse chestnut trees, a vegetable garden and open grassed area. Beneath the garden level is the finished cellar with a large recreation room fitted out with numerous custom closets, an additional laundry area, a kitchenette with wine fridge and several storage rooms. As you move up through the house to the parlor floor you are treated to a stylish and elegant front parlor room with floor to ceiling windows bracketing an original pier mirror and an original restored working fireplace with a marble surround, leading into a wet bar and large formal dining room with an original and custom built Lindsey Adelman light fixture. Open to the living area below and leading to a full buffet with storage underneath and warming draws, this dramatic loft like space is full of natural light and leads to an exterior landing and stairs down to the manicured garden. The 3rd floor features the front guest bedroom with a private and generously sized full bathroom, a lovely windowed seating area facing 1st Place and two rear bedrooms with a large family bathroom and another full laundry room. The master floor occupies the 4th floor of the home. A restful and spacious dressing room with a gas marble fireplace and a wall of Italian custom cabinetry overlooks the rear garden and leads into the sky-lit master bathroom. A free-standing claw tub, open shower, double sink vanity, separate WC room and more custom dressing closets lead into the front garden facing master bedroom. A separate home study completes this floor. On the top floor of the house is the best kept surprise of a large media lounge with comfortable built-in seating that converts into two twin beds and one full bed. A gorgeous large tiled steam room, separate powder room and a wet bar with custom cabinets, sink and wine fridge, make the rooftop terrace with wood burning fireplace and extensive views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty and beyond, a wonderful oasis. The iconic property has been completely rebuilt from top to bottom with all new plumbing, electric, state of the art heating and cooling systems, built-in sound system, central vacuum, custom lighting and all custom cabinetry. Too many features to mention, reflect the quality of the design and rehabilitation, making this a one of a kind single-family townhouse in a historic and much sought after Brooklyn neighborhood, walking distance to all the amenities that Carroll Gardens and Brooklyn are known for. This is a must see home. Our beautiful listing photos and video tell an important part of the story, but they should not be solely relied on to make an informed assessment of this unique property. The bespoke level of quality and care that went into making this classic, and timeless, Brooklyn brownstone a real home should be experienced in person. Schedule your private tour today!

