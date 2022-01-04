Step into home ownership in Walnut Creek with one of these condos

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Walnut Creek condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1755 Broadway, Oakland, 94612 2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Condominium | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Kim Cole - 925-336-9746 - Soaring ceilings & grand cathedral windows combine gorgeous period elegance with modern designer penthouse style. The floor plan is open & interactive with incredible volume, & gorgeous light. The period architecture is brilliantly married with modern appointments and functional features. Stainless appliances, granite counters, & abundant cabinets allow your culinary skills to excel. The bedroom suite is large & lovely. Double closets are efficient & well organized. The bath is elegant with dual sinks, Carrera marble counters, & beautiful polished hardware. Sunshine through the tall windows is amazing. The second bedroom works so well as a convertible office/guest space. A sliding door open it to the living room, or closed for maximum privacy. Control access & parking is also included.Located in the heart of downtown Oakland’s theater district, enjoy the quaint wine bars and energetic bistros. Both the Paramount and Fox theater are outside your door. BART is across the street.

9088 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, 94583 2 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Condominium | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Laura Lane - 925-803-2000 - Located in the beautiful Sunny Glen Senior Community 55+, this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo has updated kitchen and bath fixtures, newer flooring and A/C! A park like setting awaits you at this quiet end unit. Laundry right around the corner! Covered carport with overhead storage and plenty of guest parking. Centrally located near public transportation and in close proximity to Walmart, CVS, Starbucks, restaurants, San Ramon Golf Course and Iron Horse Trail. HOA includes: Water, sewer, garbage and HOA Amenities.

2586 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, 94601 0 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 447 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Affordable spacious studio in newly painted gated community, one full bath and a wet bar, access to the attic above maximize storage space. One block away from public transportation. Enhance the imagination make good use of the space as 1b1b, rental or office uses! --- schedule your showing today! *Caution to attic in the property!! stair is not stable. **The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be obtained through independent verification.

1500 Park Ave 421, Emeryville, 94608 1 Bed 1 Bath | $738,000 | Condominium | 1,029 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Contemporary urban loft in the Emeryville Historic Park Avenue District, designed by award winning architect David Baker. Open concept living/dining/kitchen area with double height ceilings and oversized windows. Situated on the 4th floor, this corner unit receives the morning sunrise w/views of the East Bay mountains on one end of the unit and then sunsetting rooftop views on the other side. Natural light! Modern and tastefully updated with high-end designer tiles/flooring, Grohe fixtures, vanity, cabinets & blackout curtains. LG appliances to match the clean and sleek kitchen design. A sensational roof deck crowns the building for residents to enjoy the inspiring 360 views, seating, and tables. Commuter's dream with onsite car chargers, easy access to the Bay Bridge, major freeways, 1 block from AC transit & mins to BART. Conveniently located near Public Market, Pixar studios, Ikea, Temescal neighborhood to enjoy their many restaurants. Must see!

