Home ownership in Pleasanton is within reach with townhouses like these

(PLEASANTON, CA) These Pleasanton townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

28831 Hideaway Street, Hayward, 94544 3 Beds 4 Baths | $N,one | Townhouse | 1,885 Square Feet | Built in None

The beautiful hillside community youve been waiting for. The Hideaway is a unique collection of townhomes in Hayward. Known as the "Heart of the Bay, experience what makes the city of Hayward such an exceptional place to live, work and play. From the picturesque shoreline to the rolling hills, The Hideaway is a vibrant new community at the center of it all.Choose from three exceptionally livable floor plans. Ranging from 1,885 to 2,022 square feet, home designs include up to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Each three-story townhome includes an open-concept kitchen with a large island and extended living space with a private indoor/outdoor balcony. The finished lower level includes a two-car garage and offers a private bedroom and bathroom. The third floor provides a large primary bedroom retreat with an en-suite and additional bedrooms.The Hideaway hosts an amenity-rich community, sure to entertain. Planning and design focused on connectivity come together with access to communal urban amenities such as a bicycle tune-up station, bocce ball court, pet wash station, and private covered outdoor dining areas. Conveniently located near downtown Oakland, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

38910 Tobira Pl, Newark, 94560 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Townhouse | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Kiran Kumar Mohan - 972-900-3358 - Designed with function and flexibility in mind, WELCOME to this NORTH EAST facing CORNER charming home in the desirable Prima location. Low HOA. The home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with upgrades and a great floor plan. Downstairs one bedroom with a full bathroom. The master bedroom and the other bedroom each has a full bathroom on the 3rd floor. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double-sink vanity. This house features NEW carpet, recessed lights, large double pane windows leading bright natural lights inside. Modernized kitchen with stainless-steel top-of-the-line GE-Profile appliances and large island. There is a balcony which is great for relaxation. Central heating and cooling, side by side 2 car garage with whole house water filtration system. The community has a greenbelt and two private parks. Conveniently located near restaurants, Facebook, Tesla, Interstate 880, 84 and BART stations. A new Costco will be built on the NewPark mall.

26897 Huntwood Ave, Hayward, 94544 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Townhouse | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Chandrakala Siramdas - 510-396-6366 - It's a 2 Bed 1.5 Bath, two story, with detached 1 car garage. Plenty of cabinets. Open car parking. Close to shopping, Park, School, and Bart.

155 Shadowhill Cir, San Ramon, 94583 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,099,900 | Townhouse | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Alka Sabherwal - Agt: 925-3235277 - This fabulous East facing home is located in the desirable Cambrio community of San Ramon. The entryway has vaulted ceilings and leads to an open living and dining room with access to the kitchen and gorgeous backyard. The spacious white kitchen has ample counter space, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and large pantry. There is a powder bath downstairs for guests. The opulent primary suite upstairs is spacious and bright with a large bath and walk in closet. The primary bath features dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional well proportioned bedrooms share a hall bath. The home has been freshly painted and shows crisp and clean. Other upgrades include shutters, beautiful wood floors throughout and tile at the entry, kitchen and baths. The gorgeous backyard has a flagstone patio, planting beds and is great for outdoor entertainment. Fabulous location close to 680 Freeway, shopping, schools, parks and trails. Low HOA dues include pool and exterior maintenance.

