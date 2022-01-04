ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House-hunt Manhattan: What’s on the market

(MANHATTAN, NY) Looking for a house in Manhattan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Manhattan listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42hc3m_0dcWhpvo00

966 E 42Nd Street, Brooklyn, 11210

4 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Come take a look at 966 E 42nd Street an amazing detached one family in the heart of Flatlands Brooklyn. This phenomenal one family features four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a finished basement. Other features include spa like baths with jacuzzi tub, and full attic which can be modified into an additional bedroom. The shared driveway leads to a one car garage and spacious backyard space perfect for entertaining in the Summer. Please feel free to contact us today for a private showing!

For open house information, contact NINA SABAG, 5 BORO REALTY CORP at 855-305-DEAL

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11026587)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQEEh_0dcWhpvo00

44 Gautier Ave, Jc, Journal Square, 07306

3 Beds 1 Bath | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in None

Builder and Developer special! 42X100 Lot located in the West Side section of Jersey City. Next to the coveted Lincoln Park and Saint Peters College, with easy access to route 1&9 and Major transportation to NYC. The building opportunities are endless.

For open house information, contact BRUNO MELE, LIBERTY REALTY LLC at 201-396-8447

Copyright © 2022 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210027155)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WS26Y_0dcWhpvo00

225 W 262Nd Street, Bronx, 10471

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2016

You Will Be Welcomed In By Brand New Marble Floors. One Brand New Bedroom For Guests With Wall To Wall Custom Closets. Brand New Bathrooms With Marble Tiles Renovated 2021. The Master Bedroom Is Big Enough To Fit A California King Sized Bed. Off The Master Bedroom Suite You Can Have Nursery + Home Office In Addition To 2 Extra Bedrooms. Brand New Kitchen. 2 + Car Parking. A Patio Where You Can Barbeque For Sunny Days, and or Sit + Relax With Family + Friends. With Only A 20 Minute Drive To Midtown Manhattan, This Property Wont Last!

For open house information, contact Chintan Trivedi, RE/MAX In The City at 929-222-4200

Copyright © 2022 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6136504)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNscW_0dcWhpvo00

431 East 32Nd Street, Brooklyn, 11226

0 Bed 0 Bath | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,105 Square Feet | Built in None

Single Family home with 2 bathrooms and 4 bedroom.Large Living Room and Dining room and a small back yard. House also has an amazing sitting room as you enter the home with a beautiful bay Window. New Roof and Plumbing. Close to the 2 and 5 train!

For open house information, contact Michael Grabelsky, Oxford Property Group at 212-300-6412

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11024398)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

