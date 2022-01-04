Urban home ownership in Bronx? These condos are on the market

(BRONX, NY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Bronx condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Bronx condos have been selected from our classified listings:

141-18 Cherry Avenue, Flushing, 11355 2 Beds 2 Baths | $638,000 | Condominium | 686 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Beautiful 2-bedroom 2 bathroom condo apartment in a prime location. $60,000 for a indoor parking space. Excellent condition with great sunlight. Steps to stores, restaurants, and all transpiration. Low Common Charges. 8 more years of tax abatement. Laundry room in the building. Great for self-occupied or investment.

For open house information, contact Frank Ko, E Realty International Corp at 718-886-8110

1000 Avenue At Port Imperial, Weehawken, 07086 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,660,000 | Condominium | 2,259 Square Feet | Built in None

There are many different understandings of architectural beauty: the various designs from the many minds behind the buildings in Manhattan are responsible for the unique skyline of the city. The amazingly clear floor to ceiling windows of this masterpiece condominium give you the best possible view of this diverse wonder of the modern world; a view that can only truly be appreciated from the West side of the Hudson river. Through these floor to ceiling windows is a spectacular wrap around terrace with plenty of space for outdoor entertainment, all with that Manhattan view. The unit is grace with 9 foot tall ceilings, giving a feeling of freedom and luxury. The full chief's kitchen features professional grade GE-Monogram appliances and granite counter tops. The three large bedrooms are coupled with 3 en-suite baths with another half bath for guests and entertainment. The spacious maser bedroom also features another full, private terrace to complement the larger terrace adjoining the main living area. Every one of the bedrooms has views of the Manhattan skyline. The building as the best in luxury amenities including a 24-hour doorman; full concierge service; fitness center with sauna, steam shower, cardio, strength equipment, and yoga studio; outdoor entertainment plaza with kitchen, fire pit and sun deck; indoor entertainment area with kitchen; 2 hotel guest rooms available for a fee; business suite and grand lobby with wall-length fireplace; security system and conference room. 2 car garage parking is included with this condominium. 1200 Port Imperial features a shared outdoor pool for additional yearly membership fee. The location is excellent with easy access to the New York waterway ferry to Manhattan, Light Rail to the Hoboken Path station, and easy access to the NJT Bus to Port Authority. Nearby River Road features amazing shopping, and easy access to grocery shopping is available at the nearby Weehawken Whole Foods and Hoboken Trader Joe's. Numerous high quality restaurants are within walking distance!

For open house information, contact SHAN TIAN, TRIPLEMINT at 201-228-0609

61-09 39 Avenue, Woodside, 11377 2 Beds 1 Bath | $768,000 | Condominium | 985 Square Feet | Built in None

Modern and Sophisticated 2 Bedrooms Condo In Prime Location of Woodside. Everything Has Been Renovated From Top To Bottom. Hardwood floors, High ceiling, Stainless Appliances. Spacious,Natural Sun-filled Living-room and Good sized Bedrooms. One block to Express 7 Train, Lirr. Surrounded by Cafe, Restaurants and Shops. Good for Manhattan commuters. See 3D Virtual tour !

For open house information, contact Jisun Kim, Winzone Realty Inc at HOM-ES3-68@GMAILCOM

1869 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, 10473 2 Beds 1 Bath | $343,500 | Condominium | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Modern Condominium located in the Leland gardens complex. This unit has two bedrooms, one bathroom and large closets. Residents enjoy the comfort of a quiet residential street a short distance to plenty of shopping and public transportation this fully updated modern condo comes with its own parking space and private backyard you only have access.

For open house information, contact Kembilin Hardial, Exp Realty at 888-276-0630