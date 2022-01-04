Home ownership in Philadelphia is within reach with townhouses like these

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) These Philadelphia townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

728 E Madison Street, Philadelphia, 19134 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Townhouse | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in None

Get Ready to Buy Yourself this Move -In / Rent Ready and Rehabbed 3 Bedroom Townhouse with possible 4th Bedroom. Make It Your Own Home or an Investment Property. It Features Updated Roof, New Windows, Updated Plumbing, Electric Baseboard Heating Eliminating Gas Bills, Updated Hot Water Heater, Updated Electric, Remodeled 3 Piece Bathroom, Beautiful Kitchen with Bonus Room on the first floor to use as you like which exits to the backyard. This property features 1,110 Interior Square feet with super low Property taxes too. Lots of New Construction is being Built all around this area. Don't Miss Out on this Great Opportunity!Title to be Completed Through Assurance Abstract Exclusively and has already been ordered.

8030 Temple Rd, Philadelphia, 19151 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Spectacular brick-front rowhome on a quiet street in popular Cedarbrook has been completely renovated from top to bottom with 3 bedrooms, 4 remodeled bathrooms, brand new roof, upgraded HVAC, 1-car garage plus driveway parking, new hardwood floors, 6-paneled doors throughout...the list is endless! Gorgeous curb appeal with lush front yard accenting the concrete patio, lush and intricate wrought-iron railing leading to the dramatic front door! The sundrenched living room features gleaming hardwood floors, bright windows with transom accent, recessed lighting, and a main floor powder room with wide-plank floor-to-ceiling tile, modern sink, new mirror & toilet, and brushed nickel fixtures. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, soft-close drawers,

922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, 19010 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Townhouse | 774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Mayflower Square Community! There are 4 units shared one building entrance. This subject unit is the end unit on second floor. Bright natural light inside of the unit and surrounded by beautiful court yard with flowers and plants. Spacious Living room entrance with skylight and double sliding doors leads to the balcony with a full view and can breathe the fresh air from the courtyard garden. Upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite counter top, maple cabinet and dishwasher. Electric cook top. While drinking coffee on your breakfast table, you can look through the craft display window into the front parking spot and trees in the front parking lot. The master bedroom features a closet, a good size master bathroom with tub, vanity cabinet and a ceiling fan. Master bedroom sits very privately, faces backyard and can view the beauty of the courtyard and the balcony. The second bathroom with shower is next to the kitchen and also connects to the 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bathroom has access from hallway and 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and windows facing front of the building and the rear side. The stack-able washer and dryer combination hides in the hallway with wooden blend doors. A spiral staircase takes you to the 2nd level with the 3rd bedroom with a large closet and a full bathroom/shower. The central HVAC unit and hot water are in the unit in the crawl space on the 2nd level. A storage is in the basement and you can go to lower level designated parking spot in the garage from the basement. Close to the Paoli/Thorndale train station, shops and restaurants. Near local colleges and hosiptal. The unit is currently being occupied by graduate students on a lease that ends in July 2022. Rent is $2,100/month. Good cash flow and low condo and maintenance fee . Great investment opportunity.

3026 Belgrade Street, Philadelphia, 19134 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,997 | Townhouse | 648 Square Feet | Built in None

Wow!!!! Sooo .. beautifully and tastefully totally renovated property in the heart of Port Richmond area. Just a short distance walk to Campbell Square and Frank Glavin Playground , or a short drive to chic coffee shops and restaurants like Green Eggs Cafe, The Fresh Works etc and other places near Fishtown . For city lifestyle lovers , you are just a train ride or short drive away to city . Near to I-95 , train station and bus stop.In this house you will feel at home. It has such a warmth, light and good energy as soon as you enter it. Everything is brand new or newer. Brand new hardwood flooring and kitchen with stainless steel appliances , marble countertop , subway backsplash tiles. Roof , heating system and A/C are only two yrs old and many more updates. The lovely backyard ,you can have a sip of coffee while you're reading your favorite book, or having BBQ with your family and friends. Just come and see and feel the love, comfort and beauty this home has to offer. Welcome to your New Home!!

