Home ownership in Philadelphia is within reach with townhouses like these

 2 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) These Philadelphia townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181Dov_0dcWhnPa00

728 E Madison Street, Philadelphia, 19134

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Townhouse | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in None

Get Ready to Buy Yourself this Move -In / Rent Ready and Rehabbed 3 Bedroom Townhouse with possible 4th Bedroom. Make It Your Own Home or an Investment Property. It Features Updated Roof, New Windows, Updated Plumbing, Electric Baseboard Heating Eliminating Gas Bills, Updated Hot Water Heater, Updated Electric, Remodeled 3 Piece Bathroom, Beautiful Kitchen with Bonus Room on the first floor to use as you like which exits to the backyard. This property features 1,110 Interior Square feet with super low Property taxes too. Lots of New Construction is being Built all around this area. Don't Miss Out on this Great Opportunity!Title to be Completed Through Assurance Abstract Exclusively and has already been ordered.

For open house information, contact Steve Lecco, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH2025502)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTo91_0dcWhnPa00

8030 Temple Rd, Philadelphia, 19151

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Spectacular brick-front rowhome on a quiet street in popular Cedarbrook has been completely renovated from top to bottom with 3 bedrooms, 4 remodeled bathrooms, brand new roof, upgraded HVAC, 1-car garage plus driveway parking, new hardwood floors, 6-paneled doors throughout...the list is endless! Gorgeous curb appeal with lush front yard accenting the concrete patio, lush and intricate wrought-iron railing leading to the dramatic front door! The sundrenched living room features gleaming hardwood floors, bright windows with transom accent, recessed lighting, and a main floor powder room with wide-plank floor-to-ceiling tile, modern sink, new mirror & toilet, and brushed nickel fixtures. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, soft-close drawers,

For open house information, contact Tina Guerrieri, RE/MAX Central - Lansdale at 215-362-2260

Copyright © 2022 Pocono Mountains Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PMARPA-PM-92978)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UocX_0dcWhnPa00

922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, 19010

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Townhouse | 774 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Mayflower Square Community! There are 4 units shared one building entrance. This subject unit is the end unit on second floor. Bright natural light inside of the unit and surrounded by beautiful court yard with flowers and plants. Spacious Living room entrance with skylight and double sliding doors leads to the balcony with a full view and can breathe the fresh air from the courtyard garden. Upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite counter top, maple cabinet and dishwasher. Electric cook top. While drinking coffee on your breakfast table, you can look through the craft display window into the front parking spot and trees in the front parking lot. The master bedroom features a closet, a good size master bathroom with tub, vanity cabinet and a ceiling fan. Master bedroom sits very privately, faces backyard and can view the beauty of the courtyard and the balcony. The second bathroom with shower is next to the kitchen and also connects to the 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bathroom has access from hallway and 2nd bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and windows facing front of the building and the rear side. The stack-able washer and dryer combination hides in the hallway with wooden blend doors. A spiral staircase takes you to the 2nd level with the 3rd bedroom with a large closet and a full bathroom/shower. The central HVAC unit and hot water are in the unit in the crawl space on the 2nd level. A storage is in the basement and you can go to lower level designated parking spot in the garage from the basement. Close to the Paoli/Thorndale train station, shops and restaurants. Near local colleges and hosiptal. The unit is currently being occupied by graduate students on a lease that ends in July 2022. Rent is $2,100/month. Good cash flow and low condo and maintenance fee . Great investment opportunity.

For open house information, contact Vince Range, Collegeville at 610-489-7700

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAMC2006258)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHkmK_0dcWhnPa00

3026 Belgrade Street, Philadelphia, 19134

2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,997 | Townhouse | 648 Square Feet | Built in None

Wow!!!! Sooo .. beautifully and tastefully totally renovated property in the heart of Port Richmond area. Just a short distance walk to Campbell Square and Frank Glavin Playground , or a short drive to chic coffee shops and restaurants like Green Eggs Cafe, The Fresh Works etc and other places near Fishtown . For city lifestyle lovers , you are just a train ride or short drive away to city . Near to I-95 , train station and bus stop.In this house you will feel at home. It has such a warmth, light and good energy as soon as you enter it. Everything is brand new or newer. Brand new hardwood flooring and kitchen with stainless steel appliances , marble countertop , subway backsplash tiles. Roof , heating system and A/C are only two yrs old and many more updates. The lovely backyard ,you can have a sip of coffee while you're reading your favorite book, or having BBQ with your family and friends. Just come and see and feel the love, comfort and beauty this home has to offer. Welcome to your New Home!!

For open house information, contact Alma Telushi, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH2026166)

See more property details

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood’s least expensive condo listing: $414K

INGLEWOOD, CA – The seller is advertising this condo as an investor’s “dream” because the interior is literally falling apart and its new owner can “dream” up some fabulous renovations to maximize ROI. Turn this into a rental, Airbnb, or even your second home!
INGLEWOOD, CA
Philly Report

Top homes for sale in Philadelphia

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GlobeSt.com

Nearly 1M Renters Priced Out of Home Ownership

Many first-time buyers continue to struggle to move into homeownership amid sustained price growth and competition from all-cash buyers. The share of first-time buyers fell to 26% in November, according to the November REALTORS Confidence Index Survey. This is the lowest level since January 2014, which was also 26%, and...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

$30M home could be Upper West Side’s most expensive townhouse

The buyer of a historic home on the Upper West Side could soon be the owner of the priciest townhouse in the neighborhood. A townhouse at 248 Central Park West asking $30 million went into contract this week, per Compass. If the sale closes, it would make the property the most expensive townhouse sold on the Upper West Side, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel.
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Urban Living#Restaurants#Housing List#Features Updated Roof#Updated Electric
therealdeal.com

Six-acre estate, 11,500-square-foot mansion sold within a month of listing

The sale of a lakefront estate outside Montreal has broken a short-lived price record for the Canadian province of Quebec. Marketing entrepreneur and Ferrari collector James Upton sold his six-acre property for $14.5 million to an unidentified buyer, according to the Wall Street Journal. Upton bought the property in 2017; he listed it earlier this month for $15.4 million.
REAL ESTATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Repurposed Garage in Germantown

A reconstruction kept pieces of this structure’s industrial past alive while turning it into a totally new, totally stunning modern residence. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. “Germantown,” a poster on an Internet discussion board I frequent recently...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Ownership Is More Affordable Than Renting, ATTOM Reports

Home prices have increased more than average rents and more than average wages in 88% of the counties analyzed. Owning a median-priced home is more affordable than average rents on a three-bedroom property in 58% of the U.S. counties analyzed. In some of the nation’s most populous counties, renting is...
REAL ESTATE
Morganton News Herald

Morganton home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Morganton homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Live showings begin 10/14. Minutes to Lake James. This stately home has endeavored many joyous memories by the sellers. A one owner meticulously maintained home, this property features the main level w formal dining area, kitchen w eat-in breakfast area, quartz countertops & Italian tile flooring, sunroom, remodeled half bath w/ tile floors, living room and study w fireplace located right off the kitchen. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level. Upper level incl a large primary suite w/ walk-in closet, suite bath w/ sunken jetted tub, sep. shower, double sinks & built-in hamper. A large bonus room over the garage incl its own fireplace & built-ins serves as a family room. An entrance is located right off the kitchen. The basement incl. an entertainment area w/ built-ins, fireplace, laundry room, inside & outside entrance, utility area, full bath, bonus/work/office or music rooms. Cedar decks, central vac, 80 gal water heater. Carport at rear of property for add parking.
MORGANTON, NC
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Hotel Philadelphia Opens Following Extensive Renovations

Radisson today announced the opening of Radisson Hotel Philadelphia, following an extensive multi-million-dollar renovation. The hotel is in the heart of Philly's famed Center City District with easy access to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and proximity to both Interstate 76 and Interstate 95. The 212 room hotel's top-to-bottom renovation includes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
