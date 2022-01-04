ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

These houses are for sale in Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
 2 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Phoenix area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCmfH_0dcWhle800

44 E Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, 85042

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 1953

FABULOUS REMODELED HOME! No HOA, NEW ROOF, NEW A/C, New Fresh interior & Ext Paint, NEW plank tile flooring! NEW Granite Kitchen counter tops!!Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Mattingly Manors, Close to Central and Baseline Corridors! Close to schools, parks, shopping, entertainment, just minutes from downtown, Sky Harbor Airport and South Mountain Park, easy access to the I10 and 60 fwy. Large corner lot with NEW FENCE and RV GATE and IRRIGATION . On an incredible up and coming street just walking distance to the Brand New Light Rail System (in the works) that connects to Downtown Phoenix!! This house is move in ready and waiting for someone to call it home!

For open house information, contact Ana Arroyo, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ab3hM_0dcWhle800

5151 E Earll Drive, Phoenix, 85018

4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,657 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Come one, come all, to this amazing Lower Arcadia collaboration with two of the best in the neighborhood. Actually just give us a call, as it's an active construction site. The dream team is at it again, this time bringing us a spectacular Scandinavian Ranch on a premium corner lot, with all kinds of room for activities, and an interior HGTV dreams about. Phenomenal split master suite with huge walk-in closet and optional stacked washer/dryer. All bedrooms en-suite w/ walk-in closets, dedicated dining as well as an additional bonus room. Chefs kitchen features massive walk-in storage pantry, large conversation island, dual sinks, GE Cafe and AGA appliances, and 14 ft ceilings. Pull the trigger early and have first go at custom upgrades, 'some' design and landscaping.

For open house information, contact Paul A Nicoletti, RETSY at 602-842-0000

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUo8W_0dcWhle800

15228 N 23Rd Drive N, Phoenix, 85023

4 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This is a great family home with 4 bedrooms, a den/ or 5th bedroom, an eat-in kitchen and so much more. This home offers a den orbedroom as a 5th Bedroom. The attic has a ladder up to it, where a 10X12 storage space, with high ceilings, resides for added storage. A family neighborhood (NO HOA) with close access to golf, schools (within a mile), shopping, and the freeways system for a veryconvenient lifestyle. The home has been totally repainted inside and out, new bathroom countertop, and tile. A new AC was installed in 2016 and the Roof was replaced in 2020, with a warranty, so those big-ticket items are covered for a while! Come see your next family home before it is sold!

For open house information, contact Geoff F Tanham, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9KLz_0dcWhle800

13801 N Coral Gables Drive, Phoenix, 85023

3 Beds 3 Baths | $734,979 | Single Family Residence | 2,387 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful Moon Valley Home Located by the 12th Tee of the Moon Valley Golf Course.. Oversized Homesite and Covered Patio for Entertaining as you sip your drink watching the golfers go by. or flag down the Beer Cart Girl :-) This Home has lots of Updates and Upgrades Starting at the Custom Front Door and including Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, New tile floors in 2020, Updated Bathrooms, A/C unit in 2018, Recently Exterior Paint and Interior Just prior to LISTING !!

For open house information, contact Leslie George, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

