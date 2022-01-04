Take a look at these homes on the Dallas market now

(Dallas, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dallas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3908 Vilbig Road, Dallas, 75212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Prime Opportunity in the Trinity Groves area! One of the bigger lots in the neighborhood and there are several gorgeous new modern homes close by. The house could be repaired and used as a rental but the play here is probably a new build.

4619 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, 75246 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1926

GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY in PEAK'S SUBURBAN ADDITION HISTORIC DISTRICT Est. 1855! House being Sold AS-IS. Needs TLC and an awe-inspiring make-over. Do not miss out on this absolute worthy investment in a boosting location. Walking distance to many popular settings in the Downtown Dallas Area. Come be a part of this very sought-after rapidly growing district. Please see an additional Historic Investment opportunity MLS #14729831. Any Zoning and or development questions concerns please contact City of Dallas.

9411 Wolf Run Drive, Dallas, 75227 3 Beds 2 Baths | $231,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1987

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY! This beautiful brick home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, with dining room and kitchen open to the living area. You will love the natural light beaming from skylights in the master and secondary bathrooms. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room and master bedroom. The cozy kitchen has granite countertops with shaker-style cabinets. This home has a designer's touch that every buyer will love.

3171 Lockmoor Lane, Dallas, 75220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $407,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This Dallas one-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

