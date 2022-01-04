Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1717 Woodcliff Court Ne, Brookhaven, 30329 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Townhouse | 2,229 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This wonderful end-unit townhouse will surprise you with its great layout and spaciousness. It features two living room spaces as well as a formal dining room (currently used at the home office), an enormous master bedroom, and two secondary bedrooms both of which can easily fit a king sized bed. The closet space is fantastic and the garage is unusually large... it includes a bonus space that some houses in the complex have used to create an extra room for storage or gym or office space.... with enough room left over to still have a large 2 car garage. It is located in a much desired community in a fabulous location... walking distance to CHOA, many restaurants and shops and right near I-85. The well-run HOA recently LOWERED fees and has a wonderful swimming pool.

For open house information, contact VALERIE SINGER, Keller Williams Realty Metro Atl at 404-564-5560

825 Angora Alley, Scottdale, 30079 3 Beds 4 Baths | $435,770 | Townhouse | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Glendale J1 - Come see what's new in Scottdale! Gated community w/ dog park & pocket park. This home is an interior unit with an open floor plan & lots of natural light. 3 BR, 3.5 BA, large kitchen w/ ample kitchen island space, open to the living area. Owner's suite features a large bedroom, walk-in closet & gorgeous bathroom w/ option of separate soaking tub and large shower, or a larger shower. Fireplaces and sunrooms are an option. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. Great pricing & location ITP! 4 mi to Decatur Square, 2 mi from Dekalb Farmer's market, 1/2 mi to I-285 Under construction. Furnished Pictures = Model home

For open house information, contact Samantha Pino, Engel & Volkers Buckhead Atlanta at 678-373-0739

2318 Longcourt Way Se, Atlanta, 30339 4 Beds 4 Baths | $380,000 | Townhouse | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This Atlanta three-story home offers granite countertops, and a one-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

1299 Hoffman Lane Nw, Atlanta, 30318 2 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Situated in one of Atlanta's most progressive neighborhoods, this fully gated, contemporary loft-style townhome community is one of West Midtown's best kept secrets! Being in close proximity to the Westside Reservoir Park at Bellwood Quarry, the Westside Beltline, The Works - Westside's newest mixed use complex, walking distance to James Beard award winning Chef restaurants, emerging breweries, shopping and entertainment, while at the same time being a very brief car ride from all that Midtown, Downtown and Buckhead have to offer, this community remains serene. This pet-friendly property includes on-site amenities such as a dog park, a saltwater, resort-style pool and fitness center. This modern 3-story home close to the clubhouse and saltwater pool offers a private, fenced-in patio off the first floor bedroom. As you ascend the stairs to the main (2nd) floor, you are greeted by a half bath, full balcony off the efficient kitchen with island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Perfect for entertaining, the adjacent living area is strikingly spacious, and has a vaulted ceiling with 20 ft floor to ceiling Pella windows with remote shades and natural hardwood floors. The Master Bedroom includes a organized walk-in closet, fully equipped laundry room, and bath with garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Come experience this unit for yourself!

For open house information, contact Meka Wilson, Keller Wms Re Atl Midtown at 404-604-3100