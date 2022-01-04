ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Atlanta

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 2 days ago

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pih0j_0dcWhjsg00

1717 Woodcliff Court Ne, Brookhaven, 30329

3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Townhouse | 2,229 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This wonderful end-unit townhouse will surprise you with its great layout and spaciousness. It features two living room spaces as well as a formal dining room (currently used at the home office), an enormous master bedroom, and two secondary bedrooms both of which can easily fit a king sized bed. The closet space is fantastic and the garage is unusually large... it includes a bonus space that some houses in the complex have used to create an extra room for storage or gym or office space.... with enough room left over to still have a large 2 car garage. It is located in a much desired community in a fabulous location... walking distance to CHOA, many restaurants and shops and right near I-85. The well-run HOA recently LOWERED fees and has a wonderful swimming pool.

For open house information, contact VALERIE SINGER, Keller Williams Realty Metro Atl at 404-564-5560

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6964189)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIZjj_0dcWhjsg00

825 Angora Alley, Scottdale, 30079

3 Beds 4 Baths | $435,770 | Townhouse | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Glendale J1 - Come see what's new in Scottdale! Gated community w/ dog park & pocket park. This home is an interior unit with an open floor plan & lots of natural light. 3 BR, 3.5 BA, large kitchen w/ ample kitchen island space, open to the living area. Owner's suite features a large bedroom, walk-in closet & gorgeous bathroom w/ option of separate soaking tub and large shower, or a larger shower. Fireplaces and sunrooms are an option. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. Great pricing & location ITP! 4 mi to Decatur Square, 2 mi from Dekalb Farmer's market, 1/2 mi to I-285 Under construction. Furnished Pictures = Model home

For open house information, contact Samantha Pino, Engel & Volkers Buckhead Atlanta at 678-373-0739

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6862678)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a85rk_0dcWhjsg00

2318 Longcourt Way Se, Atlanta, 30339

4 Beds 4 Baths | $380,000 | Townhouse | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This Atlanta three-story home offers granite countertops, and a one-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6949883)

See more property details

1299 Hoffman Lane Nw, Atlanta, 30318

2 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Situated in one of Atlanta's most progressive neighborhoods, this fully gated, contemporary loft-style townhome community is one of West Midtown's best kept secrets! Being in close proximity to the Westside Reservoir Park at Bellwood Quarry, the Westside Beltline, The Works - Westside's newest mixed use complex, walking distance to James Beard award winning Chef restaurants, emerging breweries, shopping and entertainment, while at the same time being a very brief car ride from all that Midtown, Downtown and Buckhead have to offer, this community remains serene. This pet-friendly property includes on-site amenities such as a dog park, a saltwater, resort-style pool and fitness center. This modern 3-story home close to the clubhouse and saltwater pool offers a private, fenced-in patio off the first floor bedroom. As you ascend the stairs to the main (2nd) floor, you are greeted by a half bath, full balcony off the efficient kitchen with island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Perfect for entertaining, the adjacent living area is strikingly spacious, and has a vaulted ceiling with 20 ft floor to ceiling Pella windows with remote shades and natural hardwood floors. The Master Bedroom includes a organized walk-in closet, fully equipped laundry room, and bath with garden tub and separate walk-in shower. Come experience this unit for yourself!

For open house information, contact Meka Wilson, Keller Wms Re Atl Midtown at 404-604-3100

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6976272)

See more property details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ATL Daily

Townhomes of Atlanta: See what’s on the market

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Atlanta-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Total renovation of 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story 2 car garage - brick front NO HOA, NO RENTAL RESTRICTION. 2 new HVAC,
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Single-family homes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

These houses are for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Built in 2018, this home feels like a brand new unit. A larger floor plan with one additional bedroom and bathroom than the newest
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Check out these homes for sale in Atlanta now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: GREAT INVESTMENT WITH THIS RENTAL PROPERTY AT MOZLEY PARK!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!! Just a few blocks from Westside Beltline Trail.Corner lot! Open concept design offering
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Top homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Decatur one-story home offers granite countertops. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential. <p><strong>For open house information, contact Kim Klir,
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
875
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy