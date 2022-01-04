The 2022 Chevy Colorado Tries to Take Down the 2022 GMC Canyon

After overhauling the GMC Canyon lineup into Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali for the 2021 model year, GMC has sprinkled just a few changes on the 2022 Canyon. The midsized pickup's appearance outside and inside doesn't change. The sole alteration in the cabin is that wireless charging won't be come standard on Denali next year, but be an option. That could be GM making lemonade out of lemons, telling customers that if they want hard-to-find semiconductor chips then they're going to have to kick in more dough. The only other change is a new gloss black aluminum spare wheel for the AT4 trim when specced with a Crew Cab and a short bed. This rim replaces the steel spare wheel that remains standard fit on Elevation, Elevation Standard, and Denali. And anyone looking for the High Elevation Package will need to look for it by its new name, the Elevation Premium Package.

