Chicago Burberry, Moose Knuckles stores hit by thieves in early morning burglaries, CPD says

Five men forced their way into the Michigan Avenue Burberry store early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The suspects broke in around 5:52 a.m., stole merchandise and then drove off in a white SUV.

In November , four men stole handbags from the same store hurting two people as they got away.

Less than a half hour earlier, police were called to a burglary at the Moose Knuckles store in the Gold Coast.

According to a police, a group of suspects pried the door open to the store which sells high-end winter coats on East Walton.

It appears the thieves managed to clear out all the merchandise from the first floor.

No one is in custody for either incident.