ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Burberry, Moose Knuckles stores hit by thieves in early morning burglaries, CPD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Y1ve_0dcWgbUz00

Five men forced their way into the Michigan Avenue Burberry store early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The suspects broke in around 5:52 a.m., stole merchandise and then drove off in a white SUV.

In November , four men stole handbags from the same store hurting two people as they got away.

RELATED: Chicago Burberry store on Michigan Avenue hit by thieves

Less than a half hour earlier, police were called to a burglary at the Moose Knuckles store in the Gold Coast.

According to a police, a group of suspects pried the door open to the store which sells high-end winter coats on East Walton.

SEE ALSO: Violent Lincoln Park armed robbery victims describe attack, ask why CPD still searching for suspects

It appears the thieves managed to clear out all the merchandise from the first floor.

No one is in custody for either incident.

Comments / 63

lycan
5d ago

They gonna get suprised one day,where are the stakeout teams thruout city to set these up and catch them,we have no police on the streets doing anything all day

Reply
16
Omega Thornton
5d ago

This is getting so ridiculously out of hand 1st it was our problem now its everyone's problem We had a great sergeant in our area they wouldn't let him do his job Because he was a no nonsense cop. Now they slivered their way into the downtown area now what are you guys gonna do because no one is safe

Reply
10
Ferdinand Serrano
5d ago

the owners should have a stake out with couple ppl set them up and kill them..don't know what happened just saying..stand on your ground..

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burberry#Cpd#Chicago Police#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy