Chicago Burberry, Moose Knuckles stores hit by thieves in early morning burglaries, CPD says
Five men forced their way into the Michigan Avenue Burberry store early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said. The suspects broke in around 5:52 a.m., stole merchandise and then drove off in a white SUV. In November , four men stole handbags from the same store hurting two people as they got away. RELATED: Chicago Burberry store on Michigan Avenue hit by thieves Less than a half hour earlier, police were called to a burglary at the Moose Knuckles store in the Gold Coast. According to a police, a group of suspects pried the door open to the store which sells high-end winter coats on East Walton. SEE ALSO: Violent Lincoln Park armed robbery victims describe attack, ask why CPD still searching for suspects It appears the thieves managed to clear out all the merchandise from the first floor. No one is in custody for either incident.
Comments / 63