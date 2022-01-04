Bearkats get second conference win, defeats UTRGV

Savion Flagg powers his way through UTRGV's Mike Adewunmi during Monday nights win over the Vaqueros. DJ Shafer Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men’s basketball had a slow start to their Monday night make-up game against UTRGV, but quickly found their groove with a win over the Vaqueros.

The Bearkats defeated the Vaqueros 86-78 to open WAC play with a perfect 2-0 in conference play.

“We are definitely getting better, we have now won three in a row so we are playing a little bit better right now,” Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. “In the second half, our defense picked up some, but the biggest thing was we started to make some shots. When Savion [Flagg] goes and rebounds like that, we are a whole different team and we can go to another level.”

Flagg was the most dominant force against UTRGV, landing a double-double with 2:19 remaining in the first half. He finished the game with a game-high of 27 points and set a new career high in rebounds with 17.

With the Bearkats offense struggling early in the first half, they were able to turn it on as a team to get the win. Demarkus Lampley added 19 points in the game for Sam Houston and fans got a glimpse of what they were expecting at the beginning of the season.

“I think our chemistry is good right now, we’ve played 15 games and we have 16 conference games left. It’s a marathon and not a sprint,” Hooten noted. “We have a lot of games left and we have to continue to improve that chemistry and continue to get better.”

Defense for Sam Houston was strong. The Kats were able to grab 52 rebounds, which was 25 more than the Vaqueros as a team.

With the way the Kats defense played, there was one thing that the team lacked in forcing turnovers. Sam Houston forced just eight turnovers and scored seven points off of them. UTRGV was able to force 17 turnovers and scored 22 points to keep them in the game.

“I was pleased with the effort tonight, except for maybe the last five minutes,” Hooten said. “Defensively we held them pretty low. They made some shots at the end of the game and our defense got pretty bad at the end there. That’s the first time that we had a big lead against a division I team and we just need to learn to close the game.”

The Bearkats will now face one of their toughest challenges yet, as they will hit the road for a two game stint. During that stint, Sam Houston will play Tarleton, Abilene Christian and Lamar.

“Not only have we not had a road conference game yet, we haven’t won a road game yet,” Hooten added. “This is a great test for us to go on the road and see if we can go and get a win.”