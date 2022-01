COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In her latest update, Cobb and Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark addressed the Covid surge in both counties. “We are facing astronomical numbers of cases,” said Memark. “When you look at the charts, it’s off the chart how many cases that we have. It’s very indicative of Omicron where it just goes and shoots straight up astronomically.”

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO