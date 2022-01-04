ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CES 2022: Lots of tools and toys – here are details from MacRumors

wraltechwire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacRumors correspondents are covering the rollout of the newest...

www.wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

This Is the Biggest Consumer Tech Expected To Be Revealed at CES 2022

With the Omicron variant pushing the number of Covid-19 infections higher than at any point in the pandemic, the tech world is waiting to see if CES 2022 really will go ahead in person in Las Vegas next week. While a number of major exhibitors — including Google, Intel, GM, Mercedes Benz, Microsoft, chipmaker AMD, and PC manufacturer MSI — have announced they won’t be sending employees in-person to what’s ordinarily the world’s largest tech show, the event’s organizers insist that CES 2022 will take place as scheduled.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Macrumors#Las Vegas
Fortune

5 useful tools for remote workers unveiled at CES 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While many workers—and even more managers—hoped to be back at the office by now, COVID-19 and the Omicron variant have wrecked those plans. Google, Uber, and Ford, for instance, have pushed back their return-to-office dates—and in the case of Google and Uber, the postponement is indefinite.
CELL PHONES
Variety

These 4K Projectors Will Instantly Improve Your Home Theater

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Perfecting the at-home cinema experience is more important than ever as some of the biggest blockbuster films of the past few months have moved their releases from the theater to streamers such as Netflix and HBO. Whether you’re streaming Netflix to watch Oscar-buzzy films such as Jane Campion’s “Power of the Dog” or Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” or tapping into HBO for “The Matrix,”...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

From $999 headphones to $20 earbuds that match your skin tone: Here are the best smartphone accessories unveiled at CES 2022

While robots and electric vehicles take the spotlight at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, there is another class of technology that also deserves some of the limelight - smartphone headphones and earbuds. This year's tech conference is packed with new technologies to improve your listening experience while on the go,...
ELECTRONICS
Advertising Age

CES 2022—What it’s like to be here in person

The spread of the omicron variant hasn't sidelined the year's first tentpole event, CES, but it has certainly affected it as hosts of companies from Amazon to Google, to General Motors cancelled plans to bring contingents to Las Vegas. Scores of people opted to attend virtually. But the show has...
ECONOMY
newswatchtv.com

The Latest and Greatest from CES 2022

CES 2022 is well underway in Las Vegas and that means a lot of news on the tech front. While there have been a plethora of big names who’ve decided not to present in person due to COVID, we are still being inundated with this year’s biggest reveals.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Kensington details new accessories designed for Surface, Apple devices at CES

Kensington, which makes a variety of tech accessories from laptop stands to docking stations, detailed several new products for Microsoft Surface, Apple devices and more at CES 2022. For Surface, Kensington announced it collaborated with Microsoft on a series of ‘Designed for Surface‘ (DFS) products that “maximize the potential” of...
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the 5 top product reveals at CES 2022

From the latest concept cars to quirky gadgets and vibrant displays, CES never seems to disappoint when it comes to companies showing off what they’ve been working on, and this year was no exception despite being a little more low-key than usual. While several innovations are unveiled at CES...
ELECTRONICS
wraltechwire.com

Apple Watch, 911 and you: New ads highlight link to emergency services

Apple over the weekend shared a new ad titled “911” that emphasizes the Apple Watch’s life-saving potential during emergencies. The suspenseful ad revolves around three individuals named Amanda, Jason, and Jim who were each able to get help by dialing 911 using the Apple Watch, with the ad highlighting excerpts from their frantic phone calls with dispatchers. Amanda, for example, said that her car had flipped over and was starting to fill up with water.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy