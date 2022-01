Bought yourself a shiny new Android phone over the holidays? Or got one as a gift this Christmas? You might need some help familiarizing yourself with the interface or a few tips that will help you make the best out of your new purchase. That’s exactly what you’re going to find in this article! Whether you switched from the dark side and are new to Android or just upgrading from an older model, we’ll tell you the first 10 things you should do with a new Android phone to ensure you have the best experience. So, grab your phone, sit back, and follow these simple steps to customize the device to its full potential!

