Victoria, TX

Even during cold weather, the Salvation Army of Victoria provides a beacon of warmth and compassion to those in need

By Trey Meynig
 2 days ago
Victoria, Texas – Captain Kenny Jones, with the Salvation Army of Victoria, reports that a total of twenty men used the shelter Sunday night. The shelter capacity Captain Kenny says is eighteen, so they went over capacity, but Jones says they will not turn away folks that need shelter. Jones also says that the need in our community is great, so everyone needs to have compassion to everyone in need.

“When you drive by somebody on the street, its easy for us to say, get a job, or…go stay with your family. A lot of folks don’t have this option. Their are a lot of factors. Some are looking at a loss of jobs, and their are no jobs,” said Jones.

Captain Kenny says that the best thing you can do is to give to the Salvation Army and to the other agencies they work with, such as the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. Monetary donations or volunteer time are appreciated. Salvation Army of Victoria Facebook page link here

