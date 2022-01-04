Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Yet Another All-Time High

The computing power on the bitcoin network has increased by a staggering amount due to the geographic relocation of miners, and new mining equipment. The new year has courted an explosion in bitcoin hash rate. According to data from Glassnode, the global hash rate is now 208 million terahashes per second. According to blockchain.com, the previous all-time high of 198.5 million terahashes per second was reached on Apr. 15, 2021. This shows that bitcoin has shed the dip in hash rate corresponding to the Chinese multi-stage crackdown on cryptocurrencies in 2021. According to Bitfury, most of the recovery is due to “new generation equipment coming online,” not the relocation of equipment from China, which would have been too inefficient to run in other countries.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO