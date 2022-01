The Community Assistance Program (CAP) started the year with several programs shutdown due to Covid-19. Fortunately, we were able to operate our food connection program with some restrictions and our crisis assistance program remotely. In May, we received a favorable ruling from the city to occupy our new location. The CAP Center, located at 508 G Street, provided us with enough space to meet protocols for crisis assistance and allowed us to restart the clothing bank in August.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO