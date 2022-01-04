ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Razer refreshes the Blade lineup for 2022 with new CPUs and GPUs

By João Carrasqueira
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s CES time, and with it Razer is announcing the new 2022 versions of all its major Blade laptops – the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models come with refreshed internals across the board, including new processors from AMD (for the Blade 14) and Intel (for the Blade 15...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Sony’s 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup includes new Mini LED TVs and the world’s first QD-OLED 4K TV

Sony is one of the biggest TV manufacturers out there and at CES 2022, the Japanese giant is taking the opportunity to showcase a new lineup of Mini LED and OLED TVs. Sony’s 2022 Bravia XR lineup sees the company finally jumping the Mini LED TV bandwagon with the Master series Z9K and X95K series while also introducing one of the first QD-OLED TVs.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Razer Packs Intel's 12th-Gen Processor and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Into Its New Blade Lineup

Razer has unveiled its updated Blade gaming laptop lineup over at CES 2022. Mostly retaining their predecessors’ design, the Blades receive small updates to their form factor, with slightly larger keys and a thinner hinge that creates better ventilation for the machine. As you’d expect, the bulk of the changes come in the internals: all three laptops can now carry DDR5 RAM for the first time ever, and you’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA‘s RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti GPU, marking a significant jump from previous iterations. The latter alone is capable of running games at 1440p at 100 frames per second, according to Razer, and the former boasts even higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX card.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpus#Gpus#Blade#Titan#Nvidia Geforce Rtx 3060#Rtx#Intel Core#Fea
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Razer's new gaming chair and desk are straight out of the future

I’m not sure gaming desks are really a thing, but Razer might make them one with Project Sophia, a new design concept it’s introducing at CES 2022. The desk is sleek, but definitely looks like Razer designed it, which depending on your taste for Chroma, might stop you in your tracks.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Get $900 off this RTX 2070 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade laptops are among our favourite gaming laptops on the market. They tend to look and feel excellent while still handling games very nicely. As far as gaming laptops go, it’s hard to go wrong picking up one of these. Even this base model is a nice little gaming laptop, and with a fair discount it’s even better.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

CPUs Could Use 85 Percent Fewer Transistors With New Adaptive Tech

A team of researchers with the Vienna University of Technology have evolved computing's most fundamental unit: the transistor. Tapping into the element Germanium (Ge), they've developed a new, adaptive transistor design that can change its configuration on the fly, according to the workload requirements. The potential of it, you ask? Enormous, as it could enable using up to 85% fewer transistors than current approaches. Furthermore, with fewer transistors operating for the same work, power consumption and temperatures are reduced, which in turn allows for higher frequency scaling and performance.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
pocketnow.com

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, Chromebooks and more are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have currently spotted the 2021 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop getting some love. This powerful gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and it can be yours for $2,400 after seeing a $200 discount. You also get a large 15.3-inch Full HD display capable of delivering up to 360Hz refresh rates for your intense gaming sessions. Your experience will be better when you listen to the Blade 15’s speakers that feature THX Spatial Audio, and you also get up to 7 hours of battery life.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

The new Razer Blade Gaming Laptops for 2022 include the Razor Blade 14, 15, and 17 models. These gaming laptops are equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and Windows 11. Additionally, the DDR5 memory provides blazing clock speeds up to 4800MHz. In fact, the gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs, make these laptops a perfect must-have for working or gaming on the go. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. In addition to this, every Razer Blade has CNC-milled aluminum chassis and high-quality custom components. Overall, the revised design, thinner profile, and enhanced ventilation, make these laptops a stunning choice for your gaming needs.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The 13 Best Gaming PCs of 2022

Pre-built gaming PCs are popular because you can get top-of-the-line components for a great deal and without the hassle of needing to put the rig together yourself. And with the chip shortage, a pre-built gaming PC is one of the few guaranteed ways to get your hands on an RTX 3000 Series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card without having to cave and buy from a scalper at a ridiculously inflated price. And whether you’re new to PC gaming or a veteran, there are a few points to keep in mind when shopping for a new gaming PC: Price – A...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Intel unveils 12th-gen P- and U-series CPU SKUs for ultrabooks and convertibles

Today at CES, Intel’s focus was mostly on its S-series processors – which are for desktop PCs – and H-series CPUs – which are mostly for gaming laptops and mobile workstations. It also offered up some details of the new generation of U-series chips, along with the all-new P-series. As the firm has detailed in the past, the all-new P-series is for powerful ultrabooks, coming in at 28W. The U-series will once again come in two tiers; UP3 at 15W and UP4 at 9W.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Announces New Alder Lake CPUs, Alchemist Graphics Update

Intel is using CES 2022 to announce the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors led by the H-series processors, new 35-Watt and 65-Watt 12th Gen Core desktop CPUs, an updated Intel Evo specification, and an update on their DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics efforts. Intel's new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors...
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Lenovo packs new AMD and Intel CPUs into slimmer Legion gaming laptops

Lenovo is bombarding CES 2022 with a wave of new PCs, and it won't surprise to hear that gaming laptops play an important role. The company has introduced seventh-generation Legion 5 (shown below) and Legion 5 Pro (above) portables that are cooler and thinner while packing new AMD Ryzen 6000 and Intel 12th-gen Core CPUs. The AMD-based 5 Pro and Intel-based 5i Pro are sleeker than their predecessors, but offer the latest chips thanks to a revamped cooling system with slimmer fans, a larger exhaust area, a copper block heat sink and a more effective heat pipe layout — hopefully, the thermal issues with last year's models are no more.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

The Razer Blade 15 Has Everything a Gamer on the Go Needs

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 boosted with 12th-gen Intel, AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs, latest Nvidia RTX GPUs at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. On the heels of AMD and Nvidia's CES 2022 announcements of their latest high-performance processors and graphics chips, Razer revealed which of those components you can expect to find in the next round of updates to its Razer Blade gaming laptops.
VIDEO GAMES
petapixel.com

Razer Updates its Blade 14, 15, and 17 Laptops for Greater Performance

Razer has announced that it has refreshed its Blade 14, 15, and 17 laptops with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs (up to an RTX 3080 Ti), Windows 11, DDR5 memory, and in the larger models Intel’s latest 12th-generation Core H-Series processors. Razer’s Blade series laptops were already...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Stuck on Boot Animation after Update :(

Hi, I'd like to start off by saying I'm new here, and have went over all the newbie threads as best as I can. I appreciate how welcoming this forum is, I never took that much of a deep look at it besides looking at threads in the past for multiple things. Still very new to all this stuff in general. Due to being stuck rn, I cannot provide a proper signature, apologies.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy