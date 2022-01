Nationwide’s payment system appears to have broken again, after a number of outages over the festive season.The problems led to a flurry of complaints on Twitter, where users complained that they had been left waiting on payments that had failed to arrive.In response, the building society told customers that it was experiencing a delay with payments both leaving and arriving in accounts.It was working to fix it as soon as possible and payments that were affected would be “processed as normal”, it said.A similar message was displayed on Nationwide’s “service status” page, where it also assured customers that everything...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO