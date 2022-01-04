ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden to visit Kentucky to survey tornado damage, relief efforts

By Braxton Caudill
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit the Commonwealth on Thursday, Jan. 6.

She will join Gov. Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and Deputy FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] Administrator Erik Hooks in surveying the damage and analyzing recovery efforts in western Kentucky after tornadoes tore through the state last month.

“The First Lady will highlight the partnership between federal and local agencies that ensures Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need,” the White House said in a statement.

The group will also tour the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green.

This visit comes after Gov. Beshear requested an extra 60 days of federal relief for tornado recovery.

