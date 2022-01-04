How to decrease your digital footprint and protect your privacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Yellow Pages may be a thing of the past, but your personal information is still out there.

Certain websites compile and track information and post it publicly, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint.

Social media is a huge part of our lives, and while the pandemic kept us distant, social media allows us to feel closer with our friends and family. But, there is an unfortunate twist.

Unlike California , Kentucky doesn’t have a law on data protection and privacy. Although, there is a security breach law.

In the Commonwealth, everything you search is tracked, organized, and sold to other websites. It’s legal because the terms are often vaguely written in the business’ privacy policy.

But if you are concerned, there are ways to lighten the weight of your digital footprint.

“I don’t use social media. Never have, never will. I know it’s different for younger people, and a lot of people depend on it. You just have to make that trade-off,” said Ken Calvert, a professor and the Gartner Group Endowed Chair in Network Engineering at the University of Kentucky.

Other ways to decrease your digital footprint:

Opt out of tracking through your browser

Carefully choose which websites you visit

Request a dark web scan from your credit card company

Calvert also said you can trust your email account since it does not track your personal information.

He is hopeful regulations will get better within a few years.

