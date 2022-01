Effective Thursday, January 6, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will start seeing walk-in patients at a temporary urgent care clinic located at the current Occupational Health and Wellness clinic. This is located at 416 Durant Street, near the old hospital site on Buena Vista Drive in South Hill, Virginia. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. If you have COVID symptoms, we ask that you stay in your vehicle and call(434) 774-2541 for admittance.

SOUTH HILL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO